Write-in candidate beats indicted Willsboro clerk

ELIZABETHTOWN – The count of write-in votes Wednesday spelled political doom for incumbent Willsboro Town Clerk Bridget Brown.
Write-in challenger Sue Thompson’s 247 votes counted Wednesday by the Essex County Board of Elections surpassed the 84 votes Brown received on the Republican and independent ballot lines in the Nov. 2 General Election.
Write-in votes for town clerk were not counted Election Night, and all 393 had to be tabulated by hand on Nov. 10, ballot-by-ballot.
DOMINANT LEAD
Besides Thompson, the winner, there were two other write-in candidates for Willsboro town clerk/tax collector: Glen Gehrkins, with 148 write-in votes, and Lori Gay, who got 63 write-in votes.
Since there are only 54 absentee ballots outstanding, that will be counted in the recanvass Monday, Nov. 15, Thompson has a lead that can’t be overcome.
Thompson is a consultant for Pampered Chef, a kitchenware marketing company.
Reached by phone, Thompson said she was "humbled" by the results and thanked the community for its support.
"I look forward to serving the people of Willsboro in my new position," she said.
ONLY TWO VOTES DISAGREED ON
Brown and Gehrkins were the only two clerk candidates to attend the 90-minute write-in count. The write-in candidates used social media and lawn signs and posters to try to get voters to write them in.
Essex County Republican Election Commissioner Allison McGahey said if a write-in vote seems imprecise, such as just a first or last name, the two commissioners must both agree to count that vote.
“It’s up to the commissioners to determine who a vote is for,” she said. “We will canvass the ballots and agree on who the vote is for.”
She and Democratic Commissioner Sue Montgomery Corey disagreed on only one or two ballots during the count, and those were set aside.
BROWN INDICTED
Brown has taken a leave of absence as town clerk and Deputy Clerk Justin Drinkwine is filling in.
Brown ran for re-election despite being indicted by an Essex County grand jury for felony second-degree grand larceny. State Police and the State Comptroller’s Office allege she stole more than $60,000 from the Essex County Fair while serving as Essex County Agricultural Society treasurer. A state audit turned up the missing money, including a $20,000 loan Brown took out without authorization from the Fair Board.
That case is proceeding through the courts, with a trial tentatively set for sometime next year. Brown was fair treasurer from 2013 to 2019.
At the time of her arrest, Brown was also Willsboro Fire District treasurer.
Willsboro Town Supervisor Shaun Gillilland said the town has asked the State Comptroller’s Office to do an audit of town books.
— Night Editor Ben Rowe contributed to this report.
