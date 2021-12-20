Wreaths Across America comes to Dannemora

DANNEMORA — On Saturday, more than 2,800 cemeteries in the United States participated in National Wreaths Across America day to honor veterans.
One of those cemeteries was Old Saint Joseph’s in Dannemora.
“This is amazing. We’ve had great support from the public with donations and everything, they have really been behind us on this,” Vietnam War U.S. Army Veteran Rick Fournia said.
“We actually helped Lyon Mountain Legion do a ceremony, and when we got back to our post the guys were saying, ‘Why can't we try this and see if we can do it?’ We were amazed at the number of veterans that were buried here once we started locating them and checking all the graves.”
Wreaths Across America is an annual tradition each December where wreath-laying ceremonies are carried out at cemeteries where veterans are buried.
Perry Lawton, a U.S. Marine Corp veteran, participated in the ceremony by laying the U.S. Merchant Marine wreath on the pole.
“Wreaths Across America started as a small outpouring and now it has become nationwide. At the same time, Arlington Cemetery does this same event, a small cemetery in Wisconsin will also do this same event,” Lawton said.
“I have Marine buddies all across the country who are involved in a ceremony. It's not just Christmas wreaths, but it's honoring those veterans at the holiday time when people really miss them. I think it is very important, and we're happy to be involved in it.”
The incoming snow storm wasn’t enough to keep people away from the ceremony, as vehicles packed into the small cemetery.
“I was happy with the amount of people who showed up. I wasn't sure if the weather was going to keep people away,” Lawton said.
“Last year when we had the ceremony, it was very sunny, but it was cold and we had a little bit bigger turn out. But, I was happy to see some family members and folks who had veterans buried here in the cemetery show up today.”
The ceremony required a lot of preparation before it came to fruition, Lawton said.
“A lot of research went into finding out where all the veterans were. We had to research a lot of the church records, as well as, physically walking around and looking for the monuments and plaques that designate a veteran was buried there,” Lawton said.
“We have a couple members that have been intricately involved in keeping track of records now. They've created a big database of all the veterans, so in the future we know where they all are.”
According to Wreaths Across America’s website, anyone who is interested can become a volunteer to host a ceremony at the cemetery of their choosing. Others can get involved and honor veterans by sponsoring a wreath for next year’s ceremony at any location for just $15.
A ceremony was also held Saturday in Plattsburgh at the Old Post Cemetery, attended by the public and several local officials.
As for Fournia and Lawton, they are looking to expand the ceremony to other areas in the region next year, they said.
“We also want to include the two cemeteries in Saranac,” Lawton said.
“Hopefully, we can do the whole area that the Saranac Legion covers. With every year we’ll rotate the ceremony to the different cemeteries, and we’ll be able to honor all of the veterans in each cemetery.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.