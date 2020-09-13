WPTZ NBC5 unveils new studio

PLATTSBURGH — WPTZ-TV, the Hearst Television-owned NBC affiliate in the Plattsburgh, NY/Burlington, VT, TV market, has recently completed updating a new northern New York facility.
NBC5 Studios features updated broadcast technology and offices located at 308 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh.
“WPTZ is proud to continue its long-standing commitment to the North Country with this newly relocated Plattsburgh facility,” says WPTZ/WNNE President & General Manager Ryan Rothstein.
“Complete with a news and weather studio, cutting-edge technology, and business offices, we will be able to serve our viewers in northern New York better than ever."
LIVE FORECAST
“Love the new studio. I couldn't be happier to be forecasting and sharing the weather from our new state of-the-art facility in the heart of Plattsburgh,” said NBC5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Tom Messner.
Complete with newly finished offices for news and sales staff, the location also boasts a television studio for news and weather. NBC5 will broadcast the region’s only television weather forecast live from New York.
The upgrade for NBC5’s New York-based sales and research team will also help the station continue to grow relationships with area partners and businesses.
The owners of Plattsburgh Plaza collaborated with NBC5 to design, build, and maintain the space within 308 Cornelia St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.