WPTZ announces upcoming move to Cornelia St.

PLATTSBURGH — WPTZ says its Plattsburgh team will soon exit its Television Drive location to broadcast from a state-of-the-art studio at 308 Cornelia St.
WPTZ/WNNE President and General Manager Justin Antoniotti said construction had been underway for a few weeks as crews worked to transform the former Glens Falls National Bank building into a news broadcasting facility.
A Wednesday morning news release said the new space planned to be ready for an end of summer move in.
"We're still waiting to see if the pandemic is going to slow us at any part of the process," Antoniotti told The Press-Republican of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
"We're not anticipating any delays at this point. So far, so good."
'A MOVE BACK'
Owned and operated by Hearst Television Inc., NBC5 offers news, weather and sports coverage to Burlington and Plattsburgh via NBC5, mynbc5.com, MyNBC5 mobile, The Valley CW and The Valley’s MeTV.
Antoniotti said the news station first opened in Plattsburgh back in 1954 and, at that time, had been situated on Cornelia Street.
"The station moved into the current building on Television Drive in 1977, so from 1954 to 1977 we were there," he said. "This is, in a lot of ways, like a move back."
The building on Television Drive in the Town of Plattsburgh was up for sale as of Wednesday afternoon.
INSTALLING EQUIPMENT
To prep the former bank building at Plattsburgh Plaza for WPTZ staff, Antoniotti said the space would need good high-speed, fiber connections.
"The key part of this is installing an IT backbone that will support the distribution of live video out of that location," he said. "That's really the main focus."
Proper lighting and sound equipment would be critical for the incoming television studio, as well, Antoniotti said, to broadcast both news and weather from NBC5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Tom Messner.
Sales and news staff were also expected to have new offices there, as well.
'TO HELP BETTER SERVE'
Owners of Plattsburgh Plaza will work collaboratively with NBC5 to design, build and maintain the Cornelia Street building, the release says.
"We are pleased to announce NBC5 will be taking occupancy at Plattsburgh Plaza and extending their commitment to deliver outstanding media services to our community for years to come," Plattsburgh Plaza's Debbie Murray says in the release.
"NBC5 will be one of the premier tenants at Plattsburgh Plaza and we are eager to begin construction on their new location."
WPTZ/WNNE News Director Michael LaFlesh said North Country issues and events are of the station's utmost priority.
"We are redoubling our efforts to provide viewers with the news and weather information that directly affects their everyday lives — with a brand new, state-of-the-art studio, and even more tools and resources for reporters to help better serve and empower our northern New York viewers."
