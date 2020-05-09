BRUSHTON — A heart of syringes surrounds a tiny white shirt.
On that shirt is a message: Worth every shot.
Three words that sum up the love and determination that Amber and Andrew McCarthy have to welcome a new life into the world through in-vitro fertilization.
And though that journey has had many struggles along the way, the McCarthys also hope their story can send a message to other couples struggling to conceive: you’re not alone.
“It’s a very emotional and draining journey, but it was definitely well worth it,” Amber said.
TREATMENTS
For the McCarthys, that journey began in 2017 with the loss of their first child from a miscarriage.
Over the next year and a half, the couple tried to conceive again, turning to the office of Dr. Waguih Kirollos in Saranac for help.
There, Amber underwent ovarian drilling surgery.
“They pretty much just drilled holes in my ovaries trying to help me see if I could ovulate or not,” she said.
When that didn’t show results, she was prescribed a six-month regimen of clomid, a fertility drug.
LENGTHY PROCESS
But when neither of those treatments succeeded, the McCarthys took the advice of a friend to visit the CNY Fertility Center in Syracuse.
The doctors at the center were extremely helpful and supportive, Amber said.
Options were presented for both artificial insemination and in-vitro fertilization, with the couple liking the success rates they had heard of for the in-vitro method.
“Once we told them what we were looking to do, they were on board with it and from there they told us everything that was about to happen,” Amber said.
The first two weeks of the treatment required Amber to have three shots of hormones in her stomach every day.
“They had to be done at a certain time every day, the same time every day,” she said.
With Amber admitting that she’s not “a fan of needles,” Andrew stepped up and gave his wife all of the shots.
“I’m surprised that he could handle it. He gets queasy in his stomach on some things, but he did it,” Amber added with a little laugh.
BACK AND FORTH
During that time, the McCarthy’s drove to Potsdam every other day for a checkup on Amber’s bloodwork and ultrasounds.
“The hormones ended up messing up my thyroids, my whole belly was bruised for a month and a half,” Amber said.
That first round of hormones also caused Amber to experience a condition known as ovarian hyperstimulation, which caused her ovaries to swell.
“I was pretty sick for about two weeks from that,” she said.
Once the eggs are produced, they’re taken and frozen as the next part of the procedure begins.
“You start your next round of shots to get your body ready to take the eggs back,” Amber said, noting that the schedule isn’t as strict for when those shots have to be given and the check-up trips became less frequent.
Finally, the fertilized egg is placed back inside the mother, a process that Amber’s family got a front-row seat for.
During the transfer procedure, they used an ultrasound machine to watch the embryo be implanted using a small pipette-type tool.
“If you watched closely on the screen, you could see the embryo be implanted,” Amber said.
‘NOT YOUR FAULT’
From there, the pregnancy proceeds as usual, with all the emotions, excitement and risk involved.
The first child that the pair conceived through in-vitro miscarried as well.
But in going through that tragic experience, the McCarthy’s learned what they said were difficult but important lessons.
For one, miscarriages are much more common than they thought.
“I knew it happened, but I didn’t know it happens as often as it happens,” Amber said.
About 10 to 20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage, according to the Mayo Clinic.
And along with knowing the numbers is the knowledge that miscarriages are often completely out of the parents’s control.
“Most often,” a Mayo Clinic article explained, “chromosome problems result from errors that occur by chance as the embryo divides and grows — not problems inherited from the parents.”
Andrew gave that reminder as advice for couples going through the pain of a miscarriage: It’s not your fault.
“I’m sure any other woman or man that goes through this — because sometimes it’s the man’s issues — they feel it’s their fault, and it’s just not,” he said.
NOT ALONE
For Amber, the biggest advice that she had for mothers and couples facing fertility struggles is: Be positive and don’t give up.
“I was in that mindset of just to give up, too, but thankfully I had a good support system to keep pushing me forward,” she said.
Whether that’s friends, family or online support groups, “there’s always somebody there that they can reach out to,” she said.
Among the Facebook groups that Amber has turned to for comfort and advice are:
• M.I.S.S. You.
• Infertility and IVF.
• Primary infertility support group.
WAITING FOR THEIR BOY
For now, the couple waits for the arrival of little Callaghan James Paul McCarthy.
Such a wait after the loss of two earlier children has brought a mix of excitement and nerves.
“We really tried not to get excited until we were far enough along that we were out of the woods,” Amber said.
Now, at 27 weeks pregnant, the couple has leaned into Mom and Dad baby prep.
As fans of dirt bikes and four-wheelers, the pair have had fun decking out Callaghan’s new room with a tire shelf, checkered racing flags and
other decorations.
Asked what he thinks will make Amber a great mom, Andrew said he could already picture Amber outside playing ball and riding the four-wheeler with their son.
But what really stood out was just how she always loves making kids happy.
“She enjoys giving Christmas gifts to her nieces and nephews more than she enjoys receiving them or giving them to each other,” he said.
CLOSER THAN EVER
Through all the highs and all the lows, both Amber and Andrew said that having each other to lean on was the key to pushing through.
“We went from ‘Yeah, let’s have a family,’ to struggling for four years and ‘maybe this ain’t gonna happen for us’, then losing two babies. It definitely brought us closer than we ever have been, and I think that’s gonna definitely help us when this baby comes.”
“We just worked so hard to get here, and I feel like we both deserve this more than anything because we’ve been there for each other. We had to be, there was no other way,” Amber said.
One thing that especially stood out for Amber in all the ways her husband has supported her was waking up for
5 a.m. drives to Syracuse.
“He never once complained about having to get up and drive out there that early,” she said.
But Andrew did have a secret weapon for keeping his wife happy on those trips.
“The only reason why he survived is because he took me to Golden Corral every time,” Amber said before breaking out in laughter.
COVID-19 AND PREGNANCY
Among all the challenges that Amber and Andrew McCarthy have faced in starting their family, the latest is the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Safety measures at clinics and hospitals mean Amber has been forced to go to many recent check-up appointments alone.
“My baby shower’s on hold; my parents can’t come be a part of it; my sister can’t come and be a part of the birth; they can’t come see the appointments and ultrasounds,” Amber said.
Fortunately, the couple has been told that Andrew will be allowed to be in the delivery room on the day Amber gives birth.
CDC RESEARCH
The following information was taken from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on COVID-19 and pregnancy. Find more information at: tinyurl.com/rnckkow
A CDC report shares some of the research about the virus and pregnant women:
• Mother-to-child transmission of COVID-19 during pregnancy is unlikely, but after birth a newborn can be infected after exposure to an infected person, including the baby’s mother or other caregivers.
• Based on limited published reports, a very small number of babies have tested positive for the virus shortly after birth. However, it is unknown if these babies got the virus before, during, or after birth.
• There have been a small number of reported problems, such as preterm birth, in babies born to mothers who tested positive for COVID-19 late in their pregnancy. However, we do not know if these problems were related to the virus.
BREASTFEEDING
The CDC report says that is is not known for sure whether mothers with COVID-19 can spread the virus in their breast milk, but that the limited data available suggest this is not likely.
If you have COVID-19 and choose to feed at the breast, the CDC recommends that you:
• Wear a cloth face covering during the feeding and wash your hands before each feeding.
• If you have COVID-19 and choose to express breast milk:
• A dedicated breast pump should be used.
• Wear a cloth face covering during expression and wash your hands before touching any pump or bottle parts and before expressing breast milk.
• Follow recommendations for proper pump cleaning after each use, cleaning all parts that come into contact with breast milk.
• If possible, expressed breast milk should be fed to the infant by a healthy caregiver, who is not at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
