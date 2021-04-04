PLATTSBURGH — After a lengthy pause due to COVID-19, plans for the Battlefield Memorial Gateway will pick up steam in short order.
“COVID-19 may have slowed some of the onsite progress on the Battlefield Memorial Gateway, however, it in no way has stopped the commitment or progress of the project,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
“In the coming weeks, new sponsorship materials and print collateral will be launched.”
CRAB, VALCOUR
The Battlefield Memorial Gateway is being developed on the shores of Lake Champlain off Route 9 in the town near WIRY radio station and across the road from Clare and Carl’s just south of the City of Plattsburgh.
The project, which has been in the works for several years, will feature historic markers, an interpretation display, a trail out onto the two breakwaters on the lake jetty, a children’s play area and a grand view of nearby Crab Island and Valcour Island.
Crab Island is where some 150 soldiers are buried who perished during the pivotal Battle of Plattsburgh in September of 1814 in the War of 1812.
Valcour Island was the site of a famous Revolutionary War lake battle when America’s forces were led by Benedict Arnold.
The Battlefield Memorial Gateway will become the third point of the “Triangle of History” on the lake that includes the two historic islands.
SIGHTSEEING VISITS
Eventually, a small dock will be installed on one of the breakwaters for boats that will transport visitors to the islands for sightseeing visits.
Phase 1 of the project was to begin last summer with the help of a $250,000 state grant secured by State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake).
But COVID-19 delayed the work.
To aid in the funding of the project, the town has also been awarded funding from the Regional Waterfront Program to advance schematic designs.
A design committee has been diligently working over the last several months, Cashman said.
AIMING FOR 2026
“We are looking forward to unveiling materials in the coming weeks,” he said.
“These new materials will enhance and support overall development of the BMG, meeting the project completion goal in 2026.”
Cashman said the 2026 date was chosen as it will mark the 250th anniversary of the nation.
“That is why we are aligning it with the significance of the 250th anniversary,” he said.
“It truly fits with our telling of the American story from a perspective of our region.”
The town has partnered with the American Legion of Clinton County to work on the project.
All eight legion posts in the county and some 1,600 people will be lending a hand with fundraising for the project and rounding up volunteers.
The gateway will eventually be connected to the Terry Gordon Bike Path along the lake and will provide visitors with a chance to ingest even more of the area’s history.
Information on the project and where to make donations can be found at battlefieldme
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.