BINGHAMTON — NYSEG, a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc., is performing work on the Mill C Hydroelectric facility in Cadyville along the Saranac River.
The Mill C Hydroelectric facility is an important part of the electric generation fleet, providing reliable zero net carbon electricity to the grid and supporting local energy demand for area homes and businesses, a news release said.
The company will be replacing the facility’s intake racks to further protect the local fish and wildlife populations and making other facility upgrades. New York State Electric and Gas is committed to protecting our environment, maintaining compliance with all state and federal environmental regulations, while providing reliable energy to our customers and advancing towards a more sustainable energy future, the release said.
It added, "The project at the site of this clean and renewable energy source is part of the company’s broader efforts to make enhancements to our systems across Upstate New York that improve the reliability of service to every customer."
During construction activities, there is a possibility of a temporary increase in local traffic and noise because of the work being performed. The scheduled working hours are weekdays beginning at 7 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., and additional weeknight and weekend hours may be required.
The construction period will conclude in mid-November before crews resume work in the spring to complete the necessary upgrades.
Residents can access the most up-to-date construction information at NYSEG.com by clicking on the Reliable Services tab or by calling 833-551-4200 and referencing the Mill C Hydro Intake NYSEG project.
