MINNEAPOLIS – After Monday's closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin murder trial in the death of George Floyd, Sarah Davis was convinced the jury would return with a verdict Tuesday or Wednesday.
The North Country native and criminal defense attorney was right.
“It went very well for the State, and it went very badly for the defense,” said the executive director of the Minneapolis-based Legal Rights Center.
“With the jury coming back this quickly, I'm not surprised with the conviction across the board.”
'GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY'
Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Judge Peter A. Cahill read the jury verdict for Chauvin, 45, who was found guilty on all charges: unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis Police Department officer, knelt for nine minutes and 36 seconds on the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed 46-year-old Black man who was laying face down when he died on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis.
“Ultimately, this is about a step toward accountability for police violence, but ultimately this conviction is not going to end the fight for justice,” Davis said.
“One of the things that was really interesting in the closing arguments, the defense (attorney Eric J. Nelson) continued with their deeply disingenuous arguments and the State (Jerry W. Blackwell, special prosecutor, Steve Schleicher, former federal prosecutor; Erin Eldridge, an assistant attorney general; and Matthew Frank, assistant attorney general for Minnesota) called them out for what they called nonsense.
“And clearly the State's case resonated with the jury.”
'PRO-POLICE PROSECUTION'
The 12 jurors were selected from a pool of more than 300 people from across Hennepin County, according to a New York Times report.
“It's also really important to note that in building their case, the State, and by that I mean the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, they built a narrative throughout the trial and in their closing that Derek Chauvin's actions do not represent the Minneapolis Police Department,” Davis said.
“That he dishonored his badge. They even described the case as a pro-police prosecution.
“They were able to build that narrative in the courtroom, but that is not the lived reality for the Black community here in Minneapolis.”
MORE TRAUMA
In the midst of the trial and 10 miles from the Hennepin County Government Center where it was held, Daunte Wright Sr., a 20-year old multiracial man, died after Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, a 26-year veteran, shot him after a traffic stop on April 11.
“The reality is that meaningful police accountability will not happen until our elected officials in our broader community reckon with the fact that police violence and dehumanization is the norm,” Davis said.
BITTERSWEET CELEBRATION
Minneapolis imposed a 10 p.m. curfew after Wright's death, and National Guards were deployed there and around the nation in anticipation of Tuesday's verdict.
“People are weeping and celebrating and holding on to this as a step toward accountability,” Davis said.
“This system is not a system that's designed to hold white police officers accountable for killing Black men. This is the first time that's happened here in Minnesota.”
Davis said she will spend Tuesday evening with her family and take a moment to pause and reflect.
“Our 24-hour legal support line will be up and running because we fully expect law enforcement aggression against people out exercising their First Amendment rights in our community,” she said.
“So, our work is not done.”
