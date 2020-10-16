Women’s March planned for Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH – “Our Future, Our Choice, Our Fight - Women’s March: Rally for Democracy” will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the U.S. Oval Gazebo on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Old Base in Plattsburgh.
The Women's March will be held in coordination with the Oct. 17 March on Washington and more than 300 rallies and marches in cities and communities across the country.
MARCH ON RAIN OR SHINE
“We are going to gather on the U.S. Oval on Saturday, rain or shine, to process various things happening right now in the current POTUS agenda and with our government including the filling of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat and also the implications that might entail later on for the next generation, Supreme Court rulings that could be overturned, the possibilities of women's rights and other rights that we fought for going backwards,” Nicole Berlingeri Nelson, march organizer, mother of two, and SUNY Plattsburgh graduate student studying data analytics, said.
“We are going to gather and have a few speeches. We have State Senate hopeful Kimberly Davis and Hannah Provost, a financial planner active in the community, mother and recently the United Way chair and the Girls Night Out Woman of the Year.”
Live entertainment will be provided by vocalist Sarah Cohen.
“We are going to march downtown from the Oval to Margaret Street," Nelson said.
"We are going to circle where the new astronaut mural is and back to the Oval. The significance is this is a nationwide Women's March. There are sister marches scheduled throughout the entire nation on the same exact day. We are marching in solidarity with our sisters.”
Nelson organized the Women's March with Lisa Newton, Dr. Nancy Church and Maddie McGrath.
“We are encouraging everyone to wear masks. bring hand sanitizers, socially distance but also bring posters and signs,” Nelson said.
Those who are feeling ill or who have been exposed to COVID are asked to stay home.
'DISMANTLING SYSTEMS OF OPPRESSION'
The mission of Women’s March “is to harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change. Women’s March is a women-led movement providing intersectional education on a diverse range of issues and creating entry points for new grassroots activists & organizers to engage in their local communities through trainings, outreach programs and events.
"Women’s March is committed to dismantling systems of oppression through nonviolent resistance and building inclusive structures guided by self-determination, dignity and respect."
Unity Principles include:
BENCH WARMERS
People wishing to participate, but who are unable to participate in the march are encouraged to attend as “bench warmers” promoting the notion to keep Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat reserved until after the election by taking a seat on local benches downtown and/or at U.S. Oval.
“Lisa thought of the fantastic idea of having bench warmers," Nelson said.
"What bench warmers would do is you can either take a seat somewhere in the downtown area or if you want to come and hear the speeches, there are benches and risers at U.S. Oval where you can sit and kind of hold the seat more or less to help with the protest."
WOMEN'S MARCH INFO
For more information visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/362813314908597
To Register: tinyurl.com/y5j47nc2
For more information: please contact co-organizer Nicole Berlingeri Nelson @NBERL001@plattsburgh.edu
