Women at the table: Women legislators share stories

The Press-Republican reached out to current and past women elected officials to ask them what women’s suffrage means to them and how much progress they feel has been made toward full gender equality. Here are their responses
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik
Congressional representative of New York's 21st Congressional District, six years.
At the time of my 2014 election, I was honored to be the youngest woman ever elected to the U.S. Congress in history, and I know this would not have been possible without the important efforts of Northern New York women, like Elizabeth Cady Stanton, whose home was also in the North Country. I am proud that the women’s suffrage movement started here in Upstate New York and I seek to honor that legacy each day, especially this year with the 100th anniversary. I also am grateful for current elected women leaders like State Sen. Betty Little who are true role models for women in public service.
I believe deeply in equality of opportunity and that includes ensuring we have good-paying jobs for men and women and equal pay for equal work. Last year, I was proud to introduce the bipartisan WAGE Equity Act, legislation that I wrote that closes the wage gap between women and men while prioritizing employees and incentivizing businesses. This bipartisan bill is pro-women, pro-small business and pro-workforce.
State Sen. Betty Little
New York State senator, current; New York State assemblywoman, seven years; Warren County Board of Supervisors, nine-and-a-half years.
Walking up and down the stone steps (of the State Capitol) and seeing where there is a worn area ... where people go up and down the stairs and thinking about the people that have walked on that staircase before and that have sat in those Assembly seats before and the Senate seats — it’s an awesome feeling.
I think that (equality) has been achieved in many, many ways. We think about the North Country being a conservative rural area, that they must be behind the times and yet, at one time, people in the North Country had a female assemblywoman, a female senator, a female Congressional person and a female U.S. senator, and the only male was Charles Schumer.
I think that you do see women in positions probably more often at local levels. The numbers are much higher and I think that’s because women have more responsibilities at home, whether they take them upon themselves or whether they’re forced upon them because they may be single or widowed or divorced or something. When I was elected to the Warren County Board of Supervisors, I’d been a stay-at-home mom for 19 years and my youngest son was in kindergarten, finally, and so I was looking for something to do on a part-time basis. It’s wonderful being able to be stay at home, but it’s nice to have something outside the home that you have an interest in and can do. A lot of women run for lower office and are happy to be part of boards of education and local governments and many things that they can continue to do and continue to be in their own community. And I give them a lot of credit.
They (men) are much more involved in helping at home than men were when I had kids, and that’s a good thing. There’s much more shared responsibility today. I think that’s contributed to the gender equity, too. There are many women who are the breadwinner in a family and I think that’s amazing when a male can deal with that and represent that and take on more of the at-home (responsibilities).
We always hear women — and it’s true — women have to work harder, they have to make sure that they know their topic, and they have to have more confidence. But this one thing I read, which I think is very true and it was kind of a joke, is that men have an extra gene that women don’t have and that’s authority. They speak with authority, they’ll say, "This is so and so." I tend to say, "I think ... so and so," and most women do that even though they’ve researched what they’re talking about.
Will we ever have half and half? I don’t know. But at least ... it’s changed, it’s good, we have women in leadership positions. We have women that are more out there than others, but that’s good.
Janet Duprey
Former New York State assemblywoman, 10 years; former Clinton County treasurer, 21 years; first woman elected to the Clinton County legislature, 10 years.
Certainly the fact that women were given the right to vote was the beginning of ... what women deserved all along. I think it’s unfortunate that we are still fighting for equality. Obviously, having served as many years as I did and depending upon people being able to vote, I’m very grateful for the suffragette movement. But, you know, I think we certainly have a long way to go and that’s kind of sad to say these many years later.
It’s indisputable that women are paid less than men. I never was because, in elected positions, everyone’s paid the same, but I certainly dealt with many women who had excellent positions who were being paid several hundred if not thousands of dollars less than their male counterparts and unfortunately that continues today. It’s certainly much better than it was, but very few CEOs, very few top-level. I know some incredible women who are very smart and it continues to be a lot of blockades put up.
And certainly a women’s right to choose to be in charge of her own health and her own body. The Supreme Court has verified it but it’s certainly in a lot of danger now. We’re fortunate to be in New York State, but across the country there are many barriers being put up and, I mean, women know what’s best for women.
So much of it does start with those who are elected who have to have respect for women and support them and pass legislation that will guarantee their rights. We did a lot of that when I was in the Assembly and more has been accomplished since I left there, but it’s not there all the way yet and that battle continues. I started with believing in women’s rights back in the 1960s. That’s a long time to keep trying to get to the end result and we’re sure not there yet.
I look at my grandchildren now, my adult grandchildren and think we need to make sure that they have the same equal rights and I sure hope it happens. I hope it happens in my lifetime while I’m still here to see it. But we absolutely insist that ... people doing the same job get paid the same pay. And, again, a woman has right to be in charge of her own health care and her own body. I think that’s critical. People accuse me of being pro-abortion and I always say I’m not pro-abortion, but I strongly believe that another women’s decision and her decisions on her health care are none of my business. You’ve got to walk in those shoes and, fortunately, I haven’t, but I know way too many people who have and have just been abused for it and that’s just not right.
I certainly have encouraged many people and will continue to encourage the generation behind me — my daughter’s generation, my daughter-in-law’s generation — to stand up and be heard, and they’re working at it.
Legislator Patty Waldron
Clinton County Area 6 legislator, current.
When I think of women's suffrage, I think of shackled dreams and ideas from powerful women unable to be unleashed due to gender. It is unimaginable to me that there was a time when women were unable to express themselves at the polls. I commend the brave women before me who have fought for the women of today and tomorrow.
Personally, I come from a line of very strong widowed women who only had themselves to rely on to work and take care of their children. I feel very fortunate to have been taught to rely on myself to achieve my own personal dreams and goals. I never felt that my gender was a handicap due to my frame of reference. That is not to say that it hasn't reared its ugly head in my professional and personal life. It has, but that has never prevented me from achieving my goals. I do not believe full gender achievement can be completely obtained until there is more balanced power in our government, but I do see we are on our way.
Legislator Lindy Ellis
Franklin County District 7 legislator, current.
For me, women fought long and hard for the right to vote, an important right to influence politics and enact change. We need to honor that fight — by voting and by encouraging others to register to vote.
I’ve been working 44 years in a male-dominated career, manufacturing and engineering. What advances we have made in that time! Yet the last four years, gender equality has slipped back. We all need to keep striving, striving to make sure race, gender and identity don’t limit people’s ability to contribute. We all succeed through people contributing to their full capability.
Supervisor Davina Winemiller
St. Armand town supervisor/Essex County Board of Supervisors, current; St. Armand town clerk, five years.
It’s been a very long road for women to gain equality in the Untied States, and indeed in the entire world, so we just have to keep fighting the fight.
When there’s full equality, women will be paid the same as men for the same job. Women will be afforded the same opportunities as men. About 26 years ago, I had applied for a job and the interview went extremely well. The man told me he thought that I was perfect for the job, but he couldn’t hire me because I might decide to have another child. And I was just dumbfounded by it.
As women, we know that we have to be better, that we have to work harder, be more diligent just to gain the same amount of respect as a male peer. I think there are times that women are labeled as aggressive, if in fact we are just being assertive. If we don’t go along with the status quo and make waves, we’re labeled a troublemaker. I’m very, very fortunate in that, in my position with the Town of St. Armand, I have earned the respect of my male counterparts and we all work very, very well together. That’s wonderful and it's great in our little corner of the universe, but I think in general that’s not the case. I do feel we have a long way to go as women. It is changing, I definitely see a change in the culture. We’re not equal yet, but it’s getting closer.
Supervisor Stephanie DeZalia
North Hudson town supervisor/Essex County Board of Supervisors, current; North Hudson Town Council, two years.
Throughout history, woman’s rights have fallen short of that of man. The woman’s suffrage movement of the 19th century was important because it led to woman having more economic and political equality. It led to social reform that brought woman more rights and privileges. With it came a greater variety of job choices with better salaries. Women were starting to be seen as the strong, hardworking individuals that they were. Without the woman’s suffrage movement, I may not have been afforded one of the most important rights of today — the right to VOTE. This movement led to the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, bringing women closer to equality. Women advocated for jobs, opportunities, fair wages and a better education. Because of them, women are now able to vote and run for public office.
Two prominent women that come to mind, that have impacted my life with their life’s work are Inez Milholland, leader of the movement for women’s right to vote, and Mary Kay Ash, founder of Mary Kay Cosmetics. Based on all of the positions I have held in my personal and professional experience, I believe that we are real close to full gender equality. I believe that we, as women, can be anything, do anything that we set our minds to doing. These two prominent women in history have proven that.
I am thankful I grew up in a home full of strong women. This background gave me the confidence to choose politics as my career. Never once did I feel discriminated against during this time.
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs
Plattsburgh City Common Council, current.
As we celebrate 100 years of women's right to vote, we need to fully grasp the deep roots of misogyny in our culture that has treated women as less-than. Women such as Susan B. Anthony, Ida B. Wells-Barnett, Irene Moorman Blackstone, and dozens of other women fought for our voices to be heard. We need to remember how others paved the way so we may enjoy the freedoms we have now and we need to remember not to take anything for granted.
There is not full gender equality. Wherever decisions are made, women need to be at the table included in those decisions. Full gender equality includes women of color, and especially transgender women who are the most disenfranchised voices. Full gender equality also requires men to be shoulder-to-shoulder with us and opening opportunities for true inclusion where such opportunities do not exist.
Teresa Sayward
Former New York State assemblywoman, 10 years.
It saddens me today to see minority groups, including women, facing discrimination in America today. Women like our Inez Mullholland worked hard to gain the right to vote and others fought and gained the right to control our own bodies.Those rights are eroding under the current administration. Our courts have been stacked with conservative members. Women rise up and vote.
Sara Rowden
Former Clinton County legislator, 12.5 years.
Women's suffrage means to me that there were some very brave women who fought so that I and all women in our country have the right to vote. The movement to obtain the right to vote for women began in 1840 and took 72 years before it happened. Many of the women who fought for this right did not live to see it happen in their lifetime. But what they did benefited future generations of women. I will follow their example and continue to fight for what I believe in even if I don’t live to see it.
I have seen gender equality improve over many years and feel that it is definitely better than it once was. We have more laws that prohibit sex discrimination and women certainly have more professional and personal opportunities. However there are still attitudes in our society that continue to place women in a less that equal role. One of the areas that continue to be less equal for women is in the sports world. While women’s sports — amateur and professional — have grown, there are still issues with support of those programs and the players.
Penelope Clute
Clinton County district attorney, 12 years.
To me, women's suffrage simply means women having the right to vote. It is only the past 100 years that this right has been guaranteed to women in federal elections in the United States. Before that, the "default" position was that only men could vote. There was a lot of opposition and it took 72 years of persistent effort by a great many people to achieve this specific equal right.
There is not full gender equality. If there were, we would see women and men in equal numbers in all facets of life, and see them paid equally for the same work. We would no longer notice that a woman was in a role that had always been male, because it would no longer be unique. When I was in law school from 1970 to 1973, women were only 10 percent of the students. When John and I moved to the North Country in 1978 and started our law practice, another woman and I, sworn in by the courts at the same time, were the first female lawyers in Clinton County. When I first ran for district attorney in 1985, there were many people who believed that a woman could not be “tough enough” to do that job. At the time I was sworn in as DA in 1989, I think there was only one other woman in a full-time district attorney position in New York State and one or two were part-time DAs. In the 13 years I was District Attorney, of the 63 counties, only 7 had women in that elected position.
I always thought it strange that society considered child abuse and domestic violence to be "women’s issues." Of course they are everyone’s issues, and that is how I treated them as district attorney. It makes a difference who is "at the table" when decisions are made or, to quote Hamilton, in, "the room where it happened."
Christine Rotella
First woman elected to the City of Plattsburgh Common Council, six years.
Women's suffrage simply means to me equality — equality in pay, in opportunity, in education and, very importantly, in its perceptions. It's time for humanity to stop thinking of women as somehow "less than" males, not just in our country, but around the world. As difficult as it may be sometimes here, I'm so thankful I don't live in many of our third world countries.
I don't think we yet have gender equality — speaking only of the U.S. — although we have come a very long way in the last 25 to 30 years. We will get there, especially as we get perceptions to evolve. What is concerning to me is the push I often see to elevate women by demeaning men. True equality in the future means it applies to both sides of the gender aisle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.