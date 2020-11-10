MERRILL — An Ellenburg woman died in a structure fire on Spear Hill Road Tuesday morning, State Police say.
Police said that Sapphire Staley, 28, was found dead inside the home at 659 Spear Hill Rd. in the Town of Ellenburg.
Fire departments were sent to the mobile home fire at 5:22 a.m., according to Clinton County Dispatch.
When fire crews first arrived on scene, little fire was visible, according to Ellenburg Center Fire Chief Stan Russell.
“When we first got there, we initially thought the fire was out,” Russell said.
“As we got into it, there was still a little extension up into the attic.”
The extinguishing was a quick knockdown, Russell added, and aside from damage to one wall, there was little damage to the structure.
Russell’s department received mutual aid from Ellenburg Depot, Churubusco and Lyon Mountain EMS while Mooers stood by in Ellenburg Center, Russell said.
He thanked them for their help.
“It’s always a difficult time, dealing with a fatality,” Russell said.
Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans authorized removal of Staley's body to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh, according to the release, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
The fire remains under investigation by State Police, State Fire and Clinton County Fire, the release said.
The Ellenburg Center department cleared the scene of the fire at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday.
