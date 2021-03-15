ST. ARMAND - A 77-year-old woman died at a house fire early Monday morning.
According to State Police, the fire occurred around 2 a.m. at 47 Rock Ledge Rd. in St. Armand.
Carol C. Omar, the sole occupant of the home, was found inside the residence, police said.
Fire and rescue personnel attempted life-saving measures, however, Omar succumbed to her injuries, police said. She was pronounced deceased by Essex County Coroner Jay Heald.
Omar’s body was removed to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, police said, where an autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, however, no signs of foul play have been found, police said.
Firefighters from Saranac Lake, Paul Smiths and Lake Placid responded to the fire, and extinguished the flames, police said.
