WAVERLY — A woman died after a UTV mishap in Franklin County July 10, State Police say.
On July 10 at approximately 11:50 a.m., troopers responded to a utility terrain vehicle accident at a residence on State Route 458, a press release said, and an investigation revealed that a UTV operated by Alexander C. Lafountain, 24, of Moira, was assisting with the unloading of firewood from a UTV inside a woodshed on the property.
While Lafountain was backing into the woodshed, according to the release, Belna-Jo A. Woods, 73, who was standing inside the woodshed, was struck and pinned between the UTV and the wood pile.
She was treated at the scene by members of the St. Regis Falls Fire and Rescue Department and subsequently transported to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
She was later flown to the State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for further treatment before succumbing to her injuries.
She was pronounced deceased at 4:39 p.m., the release said.
On July 11, an autopsy was performed by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the cause of death was determined to be blunt impact as a result of the accident.
The manner of death was ruled accidental, the release said.
