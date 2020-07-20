PERU — A Crown Point woman was arrested Sunday night after leading troopers on a chase through several towns, State Police said.
At approximately 10 p.m., State Police observed a 2015 Hyundai Accent parked and running in the Valcour rest area in the town of Peru, with a female unconscious in the driver’s seat, according to a press release.
The investigating trooper also observed several open containers of alcoholic beverages inside the vehicle, and the female was awakened and identified as Victoria J. Blowers, 33.
Blowers refused to exit the vehicle, the release said, and then attempted to drive away, striking a trooper with her car before leaving the scene.
She drove north onto Interstate 87 through the towns of Peru, Plattsburgh and Beekmantown before driving into the city of Plattsburgh after exiting I-87 at exit 40.
She stopped on Halsey Court, according to the release, and again struck the trooper with her vehicle when she drove off.
She was stopped again in the Kinney’s parking lot on Boynton Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh where she again refused to exit her vehicle, the release said, and a trooper deployed his division-issued taser.
Blowers was then taken into custody.
The injured trooper was transported to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh where he was treated and released.
Blowers was also transported to CVPH for a report of leg numbness and chest pain where she was evaluated and released.
Blowers refused to submit to testing to determine the alcohol and or drug content of her blood, the release said.
She was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and third-degree assault, third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and DWI, all misdemeanors.
She was released with tickets to appear in Peru Town Court and Plattsburgh City Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.