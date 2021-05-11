With ascension, Stefanik aims to unite GOP

If her congressional colleagues elevate her to a leadership post in the House GOP conference, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) says she will forgo a gubernatorial run and instead stay focused on helping her party regain control of the House of Representatives in 2022.
"I have been encouraged to run for conference many times before and took a pass," she told The Press-Republican in a recent interview. "This is a unique moment, though, where we need someone who can unite the entire Republican conference, and that's what I'm running to do.”
WEDNESDAY MEETING
House Republicans are slated to gather Wednesday morning to decide on whether Stefanik, backed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California), should succeed Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as GOP conference chair. Cheney has broken ranks with the party’s leadership by remaining critical of former President Donald Trump as well as many Republicans’ false claims that the November election was stolen.
Stefanik, 36, was among the Republicans who voted against accepting the results of the Electoral College following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and opposed efforts to impeach Trump after he left office over accusations that he incited the insurrection.
In an interview, Stefanik revealed that she is now setting her sights on remaining conference leader only through the term that runs through 2022, and is not hemming herself in beyond that. Ultimately, she said, she expects to be open to becoming a chairwoman of the House Education and Labor Committee or eventually the House Armed Services Committee.
“When you run for these leadership positions, I'm a big believer that you should run for the term you're in, not for perpetuity, not beyond,” she said. “So I'm running for the term that would finish in the 2022 midterms, and my focus is on winning back the majority" for the GOP in the House of Representatives.
Endorsements have piled up for Stefanik to take over as GOP conference chair — the minority party’s third-highest position in the House. Trump himself backed her last week.
“The House GOP has a massive opportunity to upgrade this week from warmonger Liz Cheney to gifted communicator Elise Stefanik,” the former president said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC Monday.
"She knows how to win, which is what we need!”
HARVARD TO D.C.
Stefanik's transformation from moderate conservative to unabashed Trump supporter has been stark, and a move she says is reflective of her district's moods.
A native of Albany, Stefanik arrived in New York’s 21st Congressional District — geographically the state’s largest, encompassing all of 10 counties and parts of two more — by way of Washington, D.C.
After graduating from the Albany Academy for Girls, a private prep school, she attended Harvard University, where she earned a degree in government.
Stefanik then headed down to the nation's capital where she joined the Bush administration, working as a staffer for the Domestic Policy Council and in the Office of the Chief of Staff.
She later went on to work for Tim Pawlenty’s presidential exploratory committee and two conservative think tanks, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Foreign Policy Initiative. In 2012, she managed then-vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan’s debate preparation.
With the Republican ticket’s defeat that year, she headed back to upstate New York to work for her parents’ business, Premium Plywood Products.
'SOLID DIRECTION'
In 2013, claiming roots in Willsboro — a small town on Lake Champlain where her parents own a seasonal home — Stefanik declared her candidacy for NY-21.
Recalling when Stefanik first emerged as a candidate, Ray Scollin of Saranac Lake, who sits on the New York Republican State Committee and formerly chaired the Franklin County GOP, described her as a fresh new face equipped with enthusiasm and a good grasp of politics.
“She seemed to have a solid direction of where she wanted to focus her energy, and I felt that was very refreshing,” he said.
In the 2014 Republican primary, Stefanik soundly defeated Matt Doheny, who had run unsuccessfully against incumbent Bill Owens, a Democrat, twice before.
Owens said he found himself surprised at the time by Stefanik’s obvious support from Republicans in D.C. ahead of her primary win.
“That was the first time I understood the depth of her connections to the Republican institution,” he said.
MODERATE AT START
Stefanik, then 30, cruised to victory in the general election, beating both Democrat Aaron Woolf and Green Party candidate Matt Funiciello to become the youngest woman elected to Congress at the time.
As Stefanik presented herself as a moderate, Owens felt she was following the history he and other predecessors had established for the district.
She appeared to maintain that identity throughout her first term as well as Trump’s candidacy and the beginning of his presidency.
In 2016, she voted for Ohio Gov. John Kasich in the GOP primary, only supporting Trump publicly when he emerged as the Republican presidential hopeful.
Though she viewed Trump’s popular proposal for a southern border wall as impractical and disagreed with his denigrating statements about women and attacks on military families, Stefanik said e was the only candidate willing to work with a Republican Congress.
Noteworthy breaks with Trump’s agenda that followed included her vote against the 2017 tax overhaul bill.
In fact, the political news website FiveThirtyEight gives Stefanik a career “Trump score” — how often she voted in line with the president — of 77.7% to Cheney’s 92.9%.
'REPUBLICAN STAR'
Though Stefanik’s loyalty to Trump remained in the budding stages in 2018, she began to adopt his style, coining the nickname “Taxin’ Tedra” for her Democratic opponent, former St. Lawrence County legislator Tedra Cobb. Stefanik would deploy the alliterative moniker for two straight election cycles, handily winning re-election both times.
It was during the 2019 impeachment proceedings against Trump, accused by Democrats of illegally withholding aid from Ukraine in exchange for investigations into the former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, that Stefanik gained a national profile as a member of the House Intelligence Committee and a staunch defender of the president.
“A new Republican Star is born,” Trump tweeted in November 2019 in the wake of Stefanik’s questioning of former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch during an impeachment hearing.
ELECTION RESULTS
Following Trump's acquittal, Stefanik's unwavering allegiance only grew.
She consistently defended his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and was named co-chair of his re-election campaign in New York. In that role, she spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, an event she had abstained from four years prior.
After Trump lost the election, Stefanik came out in support of his objections to the results. Though she did not explicitly say the election was stolen, she peddled since-debunked claims, such as how there were more than 140,000 unauthorized votes in Georgia.
In December, she signed onto an amicus brief in favor of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton which sought to invalidate the election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately denied the case for lack of standing.
And ahead of the planned certification of Biden's Electoral College win on Jan. 6, Stefanik announced plans to object to the electors from those same states. Ultimately, only her vote to object to Pennsylvania went through, as Republican senators who had planned to raise objections to the other three states backed down in the wake of the storming of the Capitol.
'RUN TO DAYLIGHT'
Owens equated Stefanik’s outlook with legendary football coach Vince Lombardi’s philosophy: “run to daylight.”
“That’s what Stefanik does,” he said. “I don’t think she has much in the way of core values. I think a door opens and she evaluates it, and if it looks good, she runs through.
"And I think she’s very smart, and I think she really works at understanding what’s going on, particularly in the Republican Party.”
Joe Henderson, a Paul Smith's College professor who studies the environment and politics — he was also a delegate-candidate pledged to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential primary —used to highlight Stefanik in his classes as one of few Republicans actually talking about climate change.
Since Jan. 6, he said what sticks out to him is how she misled people regarding the November election.
"I'm willing to give politicians the benefit of the doubt on lots of different things, but to me that was an egregious step over the line,” he said.
'AUTHENTIC VOICE'
But longtime allies tell a different story with a more personal focus.
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry, a Republican, pointed both to the instances Stefanik came out against the Trump administration and her bipartisanship ranking.
Metrics tracked by The Lugar Center, which take into account bill sponsorships and co-sponsorships, show she has shifted from 31st to the 13th most bipartisan member of the House between the 114th and 116th Congresses.
“She is a strong voice for the North Country," Henry said. "She is an authentic voice for the North Country.”
Tupper Lake Village Mayor and Franklin County Legislator Paul Maroun described Stefanik as receptive to any of his requests, especially when it comes to working with veterans.
He gave as an example how, within two weeks of meeting with a veteran at a local VFW, Stefanik helped get him approved for necessary knee surgery at Adirondack Medical Center through the former Veterans Choice Program.
“I believe she does locally what a congressperson is supposed to do, and that’s help the people in her district," Maroun said.
SHIFTING WITH PARTY
Henderson said it was telling that Stefanik recently appeared on shows hosted by Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka, long considered more fringe right-wing characters.
But she was not the only politician Henderson pointed to whom he views as shifting with the party's base.
President Joe Biden — a centrist, historically speaking — has come out in support of workers and labor as the Democratic Party "is kind of moving back to its primary commitments under FDR," he said.
"Biden is doing what Stefanik is doing: he's responding to where his party is,” Henderson said.
In the interview, Stefanik offered no apologies for evolving from a moderate when first elected to staking out much more conservative positions when Trump took the White House and her congressional district, with 53% of the vote, in 2016.
She said it is not uncommon for her to be "attacked as too conservative or attacked as not conservative enough."
"My record has become more conservative over time, just as my district has trended from a double-digit (former President Barack) Obama district to a double-digit Trump district,” she said. “It was one of the swingiest districts in the country.
“If you look at that shift from Obama to Trump, the electorate in my district tells the story of the Republican Party and the inroads we've made to the working class, to traditionally blue collar Democrats who feel left behind by the far left party."
Stefanik said the Republican Party is poised to make gains both in New York and nationally, as the state Democratic Party and the Biden administration alienate blue-collar Democrats.
While she is not making any endorsements yet in the New York governor's race, Stefanik indicated she believes Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Long Island) has a strong chance of becoming both the GOP nominee and the eventual victor.
'WORST NIGHTMARE'
Stefanik dismissed criticisms from some newspaper editorial boards and liberal analysts on cable news networks as "nothing new."
"'I am the Democrats' worst nightmare in that I am young, I'm a female and that I am a female from the state of New York," she said. "In (Democratic House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi's warped world, I shouldn't exist. But, in reality, I do."
She said she believes she’s played an important role in helping Republicans "get this close to the majority” in the House; Democrats have 219 seats to the GOP’s 212, with four seats vacant.
Indeed, candidates endorsed by Stefanik’s E-PAC, launched after the 2018 mid-term elections with the aim of electing more Republican women to Congress, constituted more than half of the seats the GOP flipped in 2020.
Henry sees Stefanik's achievements in recruiting new candidates to office as an important strength.
"The more people that are out there running, the better it is for everyone," he said. "I don't ever want to see government run by those that show up. You want it to be by the best people."
GOING TO TAKE HEAT
Scollin believes Stefanik’s rise in GOP leadership only strengthens her ability to get things done in the North Country, whether it be related to Fort Drum, the Adirondacks, the border or small businesses.
“She’s also going to take some heat,” the Republican State Committee member said. “She’s going to come through on issues that may not align with the North Country but impact the Republican caucus as a whole in the House.”
Stefanik was asked how she would deal with issues that could cause her to make a choice between following the cues from the GOP leadership or voting in the best interests of her district.
"Well, let me tell you something: Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, their policies are not in the best interest of my district, on any issue, and that's very clear when you talk to virtually any voter — Republican, independent or Democrat,” she said.
“They are incredibly frustrated with the policies they see coming from the Biden White House, which are not bipartisan. They are very progressive, very far-left. My district supports strong conservative leadership and Republicans that stand up for our values."
REFOCUSED REPUBLICANS
Commenting on why she believes Trump's message has appealed to voters in NY-21, Stefanik said the former president "spoke in very new ways to people who felt left behind. He spoke to the working men and women who were frustrated with unfair trade deals, who were frustrated with jobs being exported around the world, and the need to focus on manufacturing jobs right here at home."
Clinton County GOP Chair Clark Currier said Trump has helped refocus Republicans, similar to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America” ahead of the 1994 mid-terms.
"I'm not sure what President Trump's future is as far as whether he's going to run in 2024 or whatnot, but he's obviously the voice of the party, the senior statesman of the party,” Currier said.
TOP ISSUES
Stefanik described NY-21 as conservative on constitutional issues, like the Second Amendment and freedom of speech, which she said are under attack by the Democratic Party.
Among the top issues facing the nation, Stefanik listed border security and the surge of migrants at the southern border, which have led to many U.S. border agents in northern New York being shifted to the border with Mexico.
She also said Republicans will push for reforms aimed at improving election integrity and what she called the "disastrous absentee ballot counting process" while supporting anti-crime measures at a time when some progressives are backing calls to reduce funding for law enforcement agencies.
Economic issues are another major concern, said Stefanik, who says Biden’s policies threaten to ratchet up inflationary pressures and push tax burdens higher, while doing little to create jobs and leaving small businesses facing a labor shortage.
"We are going to expose how radical and how socialist the Democrats' policies are," she said.
Cara Chapman writes for the Plattsburgh Press-Republican. Joe Mahoney covers the New York statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers.
