PLATTSBURGH — A winter storm warning for the tri-county area has been put into effect by the National Weather Service starting Friday morning.
The storm is expected to bring about six to 12 inches of snow, with the earliest snowfall occurring at about 4 a.m. Friday, Meteorologist Robert Haynes of the National Weather Service in Burlington said.
“We expect the snow to be quite light and fluffy, so that should allow for rather quick accumulation, especially late morning and early Friday afternoon,” Haynes said.
The storm, which was on the move from the Mississippi River Thursday causing thunderstorms around Arkansas and Missouri, is expected to last until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. Friday afternoon, when snow will begin to taper off.
When the storm hits the tri-county region, it’s expected to come with an initial wave of snow in the early morning, followed by an upper trough right behind it, Haynes said. The trough will bring additional snow in the afternoon.
Haynes said the storm will likely affect travel the most.
“Since it’s such a light snow, we’re not expecting much in the way of impact to power or utilities,” he said. “It will mostly be a day to take it slow on the roads, allow a little extra time to travel.”
Haynes said visibility will also be affected and that it will be especially important to leave drivers extra space when driving behind them.
Winds are expected to be between 10 to 15 mph with windchills that feel near zero degree, Haynes said.
With the potential that snow and ice will block walkways and sidewalks, the U.S Postal Service said it is important for residents to clear any obstructions so carriers can deliver mail on time and safely.
"Mounds of snow and patches of ice in front of mailboxes create havoc for carriers trying to safely deliver the mail. Postal officials emphasize that residents maintaining a clear path to the mailbox — including steps, porches, walkways and street approach — will help postal carriers provide timely delivery service," the postal service said in a press release.
"If mailboxes are blocked off and conditions are difficult, letter carriers must always consider safety and accessibility first. Letter carriers are instructed to not deliver to mailboxes and locations which are too hazardous or unsafe to access.
The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning for the region will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.
