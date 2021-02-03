Winter storm drops up to 17 inches in North Country

PLATTSBURGH — About seven to 17 inches of snow blanketed Plattsburgh and surrounding communities early this week, but the effect seemed mild.
While the winter storm hit the Atlantic Coast hard, with snow fall up to 30 inches, it was just another storm for the North Country.
“Comparing it to some of the past, it's nothing out of the ordinary of what we're due for in a Nor'easter,” Conor Lahiff, a Burlington meteorologist for the National Weather Service said.
“Nothing too out of the ordinary for February up here.”
Clinton County's Office of Emergency Services received about the same or even fewer calls than normal for a winter storm, Director Eric Day said.
“We were lucky. I think the potential was certainly there. Especially yesterday afternoon,” Day said.
“We got that first snowfall, then it really lightened up. It started to look better. Then in the afternoon time, it really came back and hit with a punch. The winds were high, so a lot of drifting snow overnight and whiteout conditions.
“I think maybe a lot of people heeded some of the warnings and either stayed home or, if they did have to go out, left themselves plenty of time and traveled safely.”
Day credits the highway crews for their early-morning plowing operations.
“County-wide, we fared pretty well with that. I give a lot of credit to the highway crews, the men and women who are out there plowing snow and getting those roads clear,” he said.
Day was not aware of any road closures or power outages caused by the storm.
