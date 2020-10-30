Winter clothing drive to be held Sunday

PLATTSBURGH — The Culture Changers Initiative will be hosting Operation Keep Warm at 83 Bridge St. outside of the Awakening Remnant Church on Sunday Nov. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
OKW is a winter clothing drive organized by Tracy Guarin and Joann Zayas.
"There are so many children, women and men struggling paycheck to paycheck, and sometimes they can't afford to buy winter gear. Especially with this pandemic, we know it's been hard on so many families. We figured we could lessen one burden on their shoulders," Zayas said in a news release.
Clothing for the drive has been donated by community members, with help from SUNY Plattsburgh sorority Alpha Epsilon Phi and Plattsburgh City Police.
“We have a lot of different groups from college students to the police department and community members coming out and donating different sizes of winter gear, a lot of jackets in particular,” Executive Assistant of CCI Joshua Ferris said.
The ARC, headed by pastors Whitney and Jimmy Canales, “is actively partnering with SUNY Plattsburgh college groups, the police department, (Champlain Valley Educational Services) BOCES, and other organizations to practically help build the people and systems in our community,” according to the release.
CCI is a branch of the ARC and was started within this past year. According to Ferris, “Essentially, its purpose is to honor people and bring a culture of honor to the city of Plattsburgh. We want to help people with our words and actions”
They do this by partnering with business, organizations and individuals to spread positive change throughout the North Country. CCI has recently partnered with BOCES.
Their mission is to raise funds to purchase laptops for the students to use in the case of remote learning.
Hot chocolate will also be available at OKW for $1.50 a cup and proceeds will be given to BOCES.
“If people want to donate winter gear, we’re available at 83 Bridge St. They can drop off items from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. And on Saturday, there’s a bunch of us going to be around setting up and cleaning up the parking lot around 12:30 (a.m.) if people want to either help out or donate clothing items then,” Ferris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.