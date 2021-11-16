PLATTSBURGH — The First Presbyterian Church’s held its second winter clothing giveaway Saturday to help local residents and families as colder weather approaches.
The Brinkerhoff Street church first held the clothing giveaway in 2019 but had to cancel it in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Now that there are vaccines, we were able to collect from our congregation,” Terri Mahoney, Evangelical Team committee chair, said, “from their extended relatives and friends to get boots, jackets, hats, gloves, scarves, for people who can’t afford them.”
'NOW MORE THAN EVER'
Mahoney felt this year was an especially important one to hold a drive for people in need of winter clothes.
“Particularly, with the economy and with COVID, there are a lot of people out there that are economically challenged,” she said. “Now more than ever, it’s important to be able to reach out to the community.”
'STILL WORTH IT'
In 2019, more than 200 people went to the church for the first drive, Mahoney said. In the first hour of this year’s drive, Mahoney counted about 46 people.
“This is lower,” Mahoney said. “But if all we get is 46 people, and they have a good haul, then that is worth it.”
Any clothes leftover after the giveaway, Mahoney said, would be given to the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity of Clinton and Franklin Counties, which would eventually give them away.
