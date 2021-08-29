Win an Oseetah Ulstralight solo canoe

Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

A few showers this morning with isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.