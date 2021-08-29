Win an Oseetah Ulstralight solo canoe

WILMINGTON — The Ausable River Association (AsRA) is holding a raffle to win a Placid Boatworks Oseetah Ulstralight solo canoe.
The canoe was donated to AsRA by Joe Moore, owner of Placid Boatworks, to raise funds in support of AsRA’s innovative, science-based programs that protect our streams and lakes.
The Oseetah is a relatively new model for Placid Boatworks, first introduced in 2019. It’s a slightly downsized version of their most popular design, the Rapidfire, making it the perfect high-performance tripper for shorter trips or those looking to shed a little weight off their canoe, according to a press release.
At 14 feet long and 20 pounds, the Oseetah is light, elegant, and are as easy and fun to paddle as they are to portage, the release noted.
“This beautiful sapphire canoe is hand-built right here in the Ausable watershed,” Kelley Tucker, AsRA’s executive director, said.
“We are so grateful to Joe, a past board member, and the Placid Boatworks team for gifting us this beautiful canoe and allowing us to raffle it to benefit the streams and lakes throughout the region.”
Placid Boatworks, founded in 2004 and based in Lake Placid, has been a trendsetter in solo canoe design from the very beginning.
Their canoes are known for a modern, kayak-like feel thanks to an asymmetrical hull, differential rocker, and shouldered tumblehome. These technical terms translate to canoes that glide effortlessly through the water while maintaining their maneuverability on meandering Adirondacks streams.
To top it off, their vacuum assisted resin process and integral gunwales combine to make each canoe a perfect blend of durability and art.
The Oseetah Ultralight solo canoe retails for $3,350.
Raffle tickets are 1 for $10 and 6 for $50. Drawing for the canoe will take place at AsRA’s annual Friendraiser event on September 23, though the winner need not be present to win. Tickets can be purchased over the phone, or by downloading a raffle ticket order form and returning to AsRA via email or postal service. Tickets are also available at select regional events.
To learn more about the canoe and the ticket purchase process, please visit https://tinyurl.com/265jre6k.
