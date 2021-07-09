WILMINGTON — The Town of Wilmington launched the Wonders of Wilmington (WOW) Challenge.
"My family and friends have had so much fun participating in several of the local hiking challenges and earning patches,” Wilmington resident and WOW Creator Karen Keasler said. “Wilmington is lesser-known, but has so much to offer including being the home of Whiteface Mountain and the ‘mountain bike capital of the Adirondacks,’ so we thought it would be great for Wilmington to have its own challenge."
WOW
Participants are invited to complete hiking, mountain biking and/or family fun challenges to earn patches.
Each challenge consists of six selected "trails" with the optional experience of visiting the summit of Whiteface Mountain or Little Whiteface in whatever way is most appropriate: by foot, by car, by bike or by gondola.
For each completed challenge, participants can register online to be added to the finisher’s roster and receive the corresponding 3-inch WOW patch.
If a pet companion joins, they can be registered and receive a 2-inch WOW patch designed for them.
"We named the program the ‘Wonders of Wilmington’ and hope that people and pet companions will enjoy experiencing the area through these WOW challenges," Keasler said.
HIKING, BIKING
The WOW Hiking Challenge includes a set of trails not included in any of the other local hiking challenges.
They range in length from two to eight miles round trip and in difficulty from easy to challenging.
There is also a patch-earning challenge just for mountain bikers.
Riders get to tackle some of the finest trails around, in what has been dubbed "the mountain bike capital of the Adirondacks."
'MORE ABOUT EXPERIENCE'
For families and groups, the WOW Family Fun Challenge is more about experiences than hikes or rides.
This WOW challenge is designed intentionally for multi-generational families and groups to enjoy together.
“Wilmington offers so many unique activities to be enjoyed by both residents and travelers alike," ROOST Whiteface Region Regional Marketing Manager Savannah Doviak said. "Adding the WOW Challenges is just another way to enhance and showcase what the area has to offer.
"We are excited to see this new program launch.”
More information is available online: www.WondersOfWilmington.com.
