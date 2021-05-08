WILLSBORO — The proposed Willsboro Central School District 2021-2022 School Budget is $10,114,584, up $458,093 from the current $9,656,491, which translates as a 4.74 percent increase.
“The proposed budget appropriately addresses the current needs of our student population, and is also fiscally responsible to our taxpayers,” Willsboro Superintendent Justin Gardner said.
The tax levy for the incoming year is scheduled at $5,709,719 compared to the present $5,662,693. That results in a 1.55 percent increase which falls below the state allowed tax cap.
Thus the current year’s tax rate per $1,000 of assessed property value will go from $12.16 to $12.35, and thus results in a $29 increase for a $150,000 parcel.
“The tax levy increase is within the allowable cap and maintains all current instructional programs and student services. Voters are encouraged to attend our public meeting and visit our website for more budget information,” Gardner said.
The equalized total assessed value for the district is $523,620,989 with tax exempt land worth $85,836,054.
A capital outlay project of $100,000 to replace the fire alarm system is the only large ticket item in the proposed budget.
There will be a reduction of two full-time instructional positions which will be partially done through attrition.
“All other staff and programming remains intact in the proposed budget,” Gardner said.
Public hearing: Tuesday, May 11, at 6 p.m. via Webex.
Board vote: Incumbents Phyllis Klein and Heather Sheehan as well as Lawrence Allen are running for two three-year positions on the WCS School Board.
Budget vote: Tuesday, May 18, from noon to 8 p.m. in the WCS auditorium.
For additional information: go to willsborocsd.org, or call 518-963-4456.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
