Willsboro native still surviving

WILLSBORO — In recent weeks, Sophie Clarke has been continuing, and surviving, her journey on CBS reality show "Survivor."
The Willsboro native, who now lives in California with husband Bobby Shady, won the show back in 2011 and has returned for Survivor Seasons 40: Winners at War to compete against other winners for the upped prize of $2 million.
SHOW MILESTONES
Clarke has surpassed two milestones of the longtime T.V. series: making it to "the merge" and the iconic "loved ones visit."
Two weeks ago, the season's two tribes Dakal and Sele merged, ending the fight for tribal immunity and switching towards a more individual game.
In last week's episode, loved ones visited the sole survivors — a traditional happening in the series.
But, like the entire season of returned winners, there was a twist. In past years, contestants would get a visit from one family member, be it a spouse, parent or sibling.
This season, when longtime host Jeff Probst had the visitor's turn the corner, many contestants were surprised to see their full families, including spouses and children.
Clarke's then-fiancé Bobby was her loved one and she said she was happy to see him, because, out of all of the people in the world, he was the one who wanted to marry her.
TOP TEN
Though competitors have started to suspect her pull in the game, Clarke has been outlasting many of the shows other contestants.
In last week's episode, she had her name written down to go home and had barely escaped the vote at Tribal Council.
However, after devising a plan to vote out a major threat, she found her way to the show's top 10.
ON TONIGHT
Last week's episode can be found online at cbs.com and tonight's can be viewed at 8 p.m. on CBS.
