Willsboro native sees last shot to win ‘Survivor’ season

WILLSBORO — On tonight's finale of CBS reality show "Survivor," Sophie Clarke will fight to continue her journey towards $2 million.
Though, as previously reported by The Press-Republican, fans thought an eliminated player would return to the competition last week, that challenge had actually been scheduled for tonight's episode.
By the end of the three-hour episode, one competitor will have outplayed, outwitted and outlasted the rest, earning the title of Sole Survivor.
WINNERS AT WAR
Clarke, from Willsboro, was a contestant on the show for Season 23: South Pacific in 2011.
She won that season, becoming its Sole Survivor and taking home a check for $1 million.
For Season 40, producers sent 20 former winners to the islands of Figi, including Clarke, and penned it "Winners at War."
The contestants were competing for an upped prize of $2 million, the largest prize in reality T.V. history.
THE EDGE
With the stakes high, a new game mechanic, fire tokens or island currency, was introduced and the Edge of Extinction was reintroduced.
The latter, only in play once before, took heat a few seasons ago and is taking it again.
The separate island, where eliminated contestants go, allow those players two chances to re-enter the game and various opportunities to earn fire tokens through challenges or bribes with the in-play contestants.
The players who do not return to the game will have a seat on the jury, where they will cast their vote for the season's winner.
ON THE EDGE
Since Season 40's first episode on February 12, cast members have been eliminated and sent to the separate island.
Clarke, who proved herself in early challenges, helping her tribe complete puzzles and other obstacles, had done well to build relationships and alliances.
It was in recent weeks that she was sent to the Edge of Extinction when alliance member Tony Vlachos feared she was getting too close to his own partner-in-crime Sarah Lacina.
While there, Clarke earned fire tokens in a coconut challenge, racing against fellow islanders to transfer 20 of them from one side of the Edge to the other.
Natalie Anderson, a CrossFit Trainer and the first to be voted out of the game, was the first to finish.
Clarke was the second, followed by some marathon runners and other intense athletes.
It was unclear whether Clarke used her earned fire tokens to buy an advantage in the upcoming "battle back" challenge or whether she used the tokens for some other game advantage, like an immunity idol.
WHAT'S LEFT
Entering the season finale, one player will return to the game and one player will be coined winner of Winners at War.
Last week's episode can be found online at cbs.com and Wednesday's three-hour finale/reunion show can be viewed at 8 p.m. on CBS.
