WILLSBORO — State Police arrested James K. Phinney, 40, of Willsboro, on Dec. 2, following an investigation of a reported rape, according to a State Police press release.
The investigation revealed that Phinney had sexual contact with a 14-year-old in the Willsboro area, also sharing nude images of himself electronically with the child, the release said.
Phinney was charged with two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of first-degree disseminating indecent material to a minor, all felonies, as well as six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
At the time of his arrest he was found in possession of a small quantity of cocaine, according to the release, and was subsequently charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Phinney was arraigned in Lewis Town Court and remanded to the Essex County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in Willsboro Town Court at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.