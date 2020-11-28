Willsboro backpack program doing well

WILLSBORO — Currently, the families of 20 students attending Willsboro Central School (WCS) are being assisted on a weekly basis with food and other necessities through a backpack program.
The program was initiated in March 2020 with a five-backpack donation from Adirondack Community Action Program (ACAP) after Allison Sucharzewski from the WCS business office put school counselor Darcey Hurlbert in touch with them.
Ed Mason of ACAP, who currently picks up the food supplies, met with WCS Superintendent Justin Gardner and Hulbert to inform them of the program.
“We continue to partner with ACAP to pick up and deliver our monthly food supply from the Food Bank in Latham. We appreciate the support of our superintendent to not only be able to offer the program but to also incorporate it into the Life Skills learning class,” Hurlburt said.
The initial meeting was followed up by the school’s Student Wellness Committee which met and subsequently supported the process as well as initiated fundraising for this school year.
“Due to COVID-19 we reduced our expectations for fundraising and only targeted larger businesses in our community along with school personnel. We successfully raised enough funds to support an additional 25 backpacks for a total of 30 this year,” added Hurlburt.
Most of the on-site work of sorting the donations, packing the bags and then delivering them to various classrooms is accomplished by two WCS Juniors, Laura Glass and Brooke Benway, though it is hoped others will assist in the future.
“Working with this (program) makes me feel good because it helps families that don’t have enough food. I feel it inside my heart. It is also much better to get out and do this than having to sit in a study hall,” Glass said.
Benway added, “We are learning things as well, such as planning. We also are learning how to properly pack items as well as finding substitutes if we run out of something. I also feel good about helping others.”
Currently, individual and corporate supporters are: Allison and John Sucharzewski, Darcey and Scott Hurlburt, Christine and Larry Charbonneau, Willsborough Hardware, Commonwealth Home Fashions, Village Meat Market, Champlain National Bank, Imerys, Adirondack Foundation – Essex Community Fund, St John’s Episcopal Church, Renew, and ACAP.
“We are extremely pleased and grateful with the response from our local partners to our fund-raising efforts. We are hoping to continue the program next school year with continued financial support.” Hurlburt said.
Superintendent Gardner said the backpack program has been a positive addition to the services available at WCS for students and families that may have additional needs.
"I am extremely appreciative of the work of both our staff members that coordinate the program and the community partners that help support and fund the program for our students," he said.
"Specifically, Darcey Hurlburt has done an outstanding job getting this program off the ground, and collectively with other staff members, they have helped it grow over a short period of time to ensure that all of our students in need are able to receive assistance.”
Looking towards the near future, the Life Skills Class is working on setting up a Free School Store, which will have clothing and footwear, personal hygiene items, and individually wrapped snacks that will be accessible to students in need.
Although the students will not be allowed to enter the school store this year, a teacher can retrieve the needed items for a student.
For those interested in helping support the program, make a check payable to CFES/Willsboro Backpack Program, and mail it to P.O. Box 180, Willsboro, NY. 12996.
If a family is interested in being added to the list, call Darcey Hurlburt at 518-963-4456, ext, 269, or email to: dhurlburt@willsborocsd.org.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrmbler@gmail.com
