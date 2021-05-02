Wild Center reopens

TUPPER LAKE - The Wild Center reopened this weekend with outside experiences only.
"We're going to have the outside walks and tours like we did last year, and hopefully we can get the inside opened up soon," Tupper Lake Village Mayor and Wild Center Board of Trustees member Paul Maroun said.
"But there is still a lot to see and do."
The nature-based science center, which closed for a month for spring cleaning, will maintain their enhanced operational procedures and cleaning protocols including timed ticket reservations, limited capacity and the use of face coverings, a news release said.
The Wild Center will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Timed reservations, which may be made online, by phone or email prior to arrival, give guests access to the award-winning Wild Walk, immersive Forest Music experience and hiking trails across the 115-acre campus.
New this year, The Wild Center is partnering with two different nationally known artists who will create very different outdoor sculptures at its Tupper Lake campus.
The first is a collaboration with Tupper Arts to bring the widely-collected, Adirondack-based artist, Barney Bellinger to the Center.
Well known for his rustic furniture, photography, oil painting and sculptural metal work, this new outdoor exhibit will feature large sculptures made out of found materials such as salvaged steel, copper and iron.
In August, stick sculpture artist Patrick Dougherty will be on-site to create larger-than-life pieces by bending, interweaving and fastening together twigs found in the Adirondacks.
Volunteers will assist with the process and guests will be able to watch Dougherty’s Stickwork both in real-time and from a live-stream camera on The Wild Center’s website, in addition to viewing the final product in-person in late summer.
“Our visitors are going to be so amazed by the incredible beauty and creativity in this year’s outdoor exhibits. We are so fortunate to be partnering with Tupper Arts to bring these new creations by premier artist Barney Bellinger to our audience - they will inspire and delight," Hillarie Logan-Dechene, deputy director of The Wild Center, said.
Returning for another summer, naturalist-led canoe trips take guests through the Raquette River’s Oxbow as they explore different marsh habitats. Canoe trips will run daily from May 28 (Memorial Day weekend) to Mon., Sept. 6 (Labor Day weekend) and are available by reservation for an additional fee.
Visitors may access digital maps, audio tours and self-led scavenger hunts through their Wild Center mobile app.
"The Wild Center is great for the region and we hope people will come and see us," Maroun said.
For more information on guidelines and reservation information, visit The Wild Center’s Visit page: www.wildcenter.org/visit/.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.