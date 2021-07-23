PLATTSBURGH — The Wilcox Dock boat launch in the City of Plattsburgh will be closed for four days next week for repairs.
According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the dock will be closed beginning Monday, July 26 through Thursday, July 29.
DEC operations staff and the City of Plattsburgh will be working to fix a deep pit that has formed at the end of the boat launch ramp known as a power loading hole.
Power loading holes happen when a person forcefully drives a boat on to or off a trailer creating significant propeller wash that erodes the lakebed.
These holes are not always seen from the surface of the water and can be dangerous to boaters and cause damage to boats and trailers.
To avoid creating power loading holes or sustaining damage from them, boaters should:
• Always check the end of the ramp for holes and mounds before launching, especially in low water level conditions
• Use slightly more than idle speed to load or unload your boat to avoid creating power loading holes
• Use trailer winch to load and unload instead of power loading.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.