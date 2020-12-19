WHO: Vaccine program gets access to nearly 2 billion doses

Anja Niedringhaus, File/AP PhotoIn this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The head of the World Health Organization says on Friday, Dec, 18, 2020 the U.N. health agency’s program to help get COVID-19 vaccines to all countries in need, has gained access to nearly 2 billion doses of several “promising” vaccine candidates. None of the agreements currently include the vaccines by Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, which is already in use in the United States, Canada and Britain.