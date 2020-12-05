WHALLONSBURG — After sitting dormant for several years, and purchased by the Whallonsburg Grange in December 2018, the Whitcomb Garage is being reconstituted as a community resource.
The 1.5 acre property includes the venerable building as well as a riverfront lot. The ongoing goal is to develop it as commercial space for small businesses, artisans’ workshops, community space, retail store, entertainment venue, and parkland on the Boquet River.
More specifically, the restored building will house a pottery and ceramics studio, space for classes, a retail store and possibly a café and area to be utilized as a small concert venue.
Whitcomb’s Garage had been a used car showroom and auto repair facility in the center of the hamlet of Whallonsburg from the 1950s to the 1990s. The facility was operated by Clarence “Narnie” Whitcomb who ran it as a gas station and car salesroom until the 1990s. The original part of the garage, now the store, was built by Narnie’s father Gordon in 1915. When Narni passed away in 2017, the building went up for sale, and a generous donation enabled the nonprofit Grange Hall to purchase it.
It is hoped that the rebirth of both the grange and garage is a step forward in the economic revival of this rural hamlet.
GRANTS AWARDED
In December 2019, Cloudsplitter Foundation awarded the grange $10,000 grant for the next phase of the project to renovate and repurpose Whitcomb’s.
In April of this year, The Preservation League of New York State supported by the Northern Border Regional Commission, as part of a four-state coalition, announced grants to assist in the restoration and reuse of historic buildings in areas that have lost jobs and investment due to the downturn in the forest products industry. Among the 15 projects awarded was one for $35,000 to the Whallonsburg Grange in its efforts in behalf of the Whitcomb Garage restoration.
In November 2020, Cloudsplitter awarded the Whitcomb project another $20,000 grant. After delivering the check and, while touring the site, Cloudsplitter Director Chenelle Palyswiat said, “I think it’s an incredible transformation. I want to thank all of the volunteers.”
“There have been work days in which we have had over thirty people,” grange board member Buchanan added. As it had been with the grange, much of the work in preparing the facility for occupancy after several years in which it sat dormant, has been accomplished by volunteer labor.
Grange Board of Directors Chair Audie Sparre was also impressed. “You can really see the progress. It’s like night and day. It’s such a happy thing. It’s especially taken a lot of effort due to COVID.”
CONCERT SPACE
The renovations have been broken down into several phases. The most recent grant from Cloudsplitter Foundation is earmarked for Phase 3 which is the “Community Room.” It will feature several uses that include a teaching space, and small stage for intimate concerts that generally would not be performed in the grange hall. There’s also the possibility of an outside deck for warmer weather performances.
Phase 4 includes utilizing the green space that goes down to the Boquet River, and may include a kids’ playground.
During this past summer when the Whallonsburg Grange could not hold events inside due to COVID regulations, movies and a music concert were held on the lawn space behind the garage. The grange intends to continue this practice and add to it with the renovations.
THREE ARTISANS
Currently three artisans plan on availing themselves of the opportunity to operate in the garage. Mark VanDuser, a blacksmith, stonemason, boat builder, carpenter, artist, potter and painter has already been making and selling items from his shop. He is looking forward to sharing his skills through workshops in kayak building and blacksmithing.
A woodworking space, currently being converted, will be utilized by Sean Kullman of the Hemlock Apologist and Marcus Soto of Sojen Design. The pair specializes in custom carpentry, built-ins, furniture and accessories with an emphasis on craftsmanship and personalized detail.
As Teddi Rogers arranged products in her Kit+Syl Studio named in honor of her, “compulsively stylish,” grandmothers, Kitty and Sylvia, she discussed her new venture at the garage. “I am always looking for more artistic things that I want to pursue.”
The studio features her jewelry and floral displays as well as the work of other local artisans. Previously located in the old firehouse in Essex, Rogers relocated as the garage will be open year-round. “When I found out that Andy (Buchanan) and Mary-Nell (Bachman) were looking for someone to fill the space, it seemed this will be a perfect fit.”
While visiting the site, Essex Town Supervisor Ken Hughes said, “The Town of Essex and the grange have had a great relationship. I am thrilled with the use of this space and its importance for community relations. It’s such a great community resource.”
The Whitcomb Garage, as well as the Whallonsburg Grange, will be part of the Holiday Festival Market in Whallonsburg on December 5, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.
