PLATTSBURGH — Bob Provost of the New York State Tourism Industry Association says the pandemic's shots at tourism will hit us all.
"Tourism is everybody’s business," the president and CEO said during the recent North Country Chamber of Commerce webinar Re-Imagining Tourism.
“When tourism suffers, everybody suffers.”
EMPIRE STATE TOURISM
Provost defined tourism in New York State as "a success story."
"Since 2010, tourism has generated 25,000 new jobs every year — that’s incremental growth," he said.
In 2010, tourism was the state's fifth largest industry, Provost said, adding that, by 2018, it had bumped into third place.
That year, Empire State tourism had supported more than 950,000 jobs and, he said, had "direct sales of $72 billion and direct generation of $8.9 billion in tax revenues."
"Twenty-five percent of New York State sales tax, user fees and excise taxes are generated by travelers."
SMALL STAKE, BIG RETURN
Provost said the tourism industry drove things like economic growth, job creation, small business success and quality of life, as well a rural and urban revitalization.
"Our goal is not tourism," he said. "Tourism is the means by which we achieve these other things."
Plus, he added, the funds set aside by state and local entities for tourist-related expenses were less of a cost and more of an investment.
"Yes, you’re spending that money, but the reality is, expenditures to promote tourism. . . generate a measurable return," he said.
In looking at the state's $72-plus billion industry, Provost said it was important to note that the Empire State had invested less than $3 million into its I LOVE NY program last year.
"A small investment with a major return — that’s the key.”
COMMUNITY IMPACTS
For every $100 spent on lodging, Provost said travelers spent $240 in associated spending for things like food and attractions and without statewide tourism, he added, statistics have shown the average resident would have a higher tax bill by more than $1,000.
As such, at time when the novel coronavirus and related "stay at home" orders were keeping visitors away, Provost said the impacts would be felt by the various communities and the state as a whole.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the nation has had a 75 percent drop in hotel stays, plus room rates had dipped by 40 percent.
In early March, weekly travel spending in the U.S. was at $19.8 billion, but by late April that had dropped to just over $2 billion.
“Travel losses far exceed any other sector of the economy," Provost said, adding that 8 million tourism-related jobs had been lost.
“New York State travel losses in the first few weeks of this situation exceeded the rest of the United States by 50 percent . . . It hit here hardest and it hit here first."
A TSUNAMI EVENT
But Provost said New York wasn't alone, adding that state's like Pennsylvania and Hawaii had now surpassed it in travel losses.
He compared the pandemic, which had led to projections of a 35 percent drop in tourism, to a tsunami, "we're at the nadir of this, or the peak of the wave."
And so his questions were: How are we going to navigate this journey to the post COVID-19? How do we survive this tsunami?
COUNTY, REGIONAL TRAVEL
In thinking no one was "helpless," Provost said there were ways for businesses and attractions to capitalize on what travel would take place in the latter half of 2020.
While a recent study showed less than 10 percent of people did not intend to travel in the next six months, 63 percent said, pending the lift of state and federal orders, they would be traveling by car to some nearby destination.
With that in mind, Provost suggested the promotion of countywide and/or regional attractions, and said businesses and communities should be looking at ways to show off COVID-19-related measures and precautions to say, "We're ready" and "We're safe."
"It’s projected and believed that recovery will come first and fastest in the local market," he said, "not in the densely populated urban communities, but out in a rural community or a less crowded community."
Consumers were looking for a "stress-free outdoor environment," he said, potentially putting the Adirondacks in a good position.
'A NEW NORMAL'
Josiah Brown, of New York Sherpa and the state's Tourism Industry Association, joined Provost on the local chamber's webinar to give some marketing tips and, in the process, suggested businesses prepped themselves for a new way of doing things.
If the economy could be reopened by wintertime, he said, seasonal businesses that might not be open that time of year, should plan to be.
"If I had a local ice cream stand and it had a rip-roaring bonfire and was serving ice cream, and it was the first time I really had to go to be out and be with friends — I would go," Brown said.
"That’s how differently we need to be thinking. (There's) going to be a new normal."
