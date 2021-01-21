WEST CHAZY — A Wednesday afternoon house fire that was quickly extinguished by the West Chazy fire department was called a “great save” by Fire Chief Kevin Girard.
An off-duty firefighter, who works on the dairy farm where the fire started, was alerted to the flames in the second story bedroom of the home at 452 Fiske Rd. after two workers working on the home’s renovations noticed the fire coming from the bedroom while outside the house.
The firefighter kept an extinguisher in his vehicle, which he was able to use to subdue the flames before responders from the West Chazy and Beekmantown Fire Departments arrived at about 1:51 p.m., West Chazy Second Assistant Chief Jim Garrant said.
Had the fire lasted 10 to 15 minutes longer, Garrant said, the early 20th century home would have completely burned down.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The fire left damage on the bedroom’s wall and window frame.
“Not as bad for an old house,” Garrant said.
