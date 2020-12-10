WEST CHAZY — Seven departments responded to a structure fire at 4 West Wood Dr. that displaced 10 people Wednesday night.
The West Chazy Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the blaze at 3:12 p.m., with the first arriving on scene finding the structure fully involved, West Chazy Fire Chief Kevin Girard said.
His department received mutual aid from Beekmantown, Altona, Chazy, Mooers, Champlain and Plattsburgh District 3 with Clinton County Deputy Coordinator Cars 4 and 7 and Clinton County Fire Investigator Cars 18 and 20 also responding while Cumberland Head stood by in West Chazy.
The flames of the "double-wide modular home" never threatened any other structures, Girard said, but the fire resulted in a total loss of the building.
Volunteers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross gave immediate emergency aid to the residents following the fire, providing financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to six adults and four children, ages 2, 6, 7, and 10, according to a press release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The West Chazy department was back in service at 6:57 p.m.
Girard added that he wanted to give extra thanks to the mutual aid responders for their help with a “quick knockdown.”
“The mutual aid departments who came in to assist us were phenomenal,” Girard said. “We’re very much appreciative of the people who came to assist.”
