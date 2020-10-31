Looking for something to do today?
Complete listings of area events can be found online at www.pressrepublican.com, in Thursday’s Sights and Sounds calendar and in Friday’s Community Calendar, but here are some highlights for the weekend of Oct. 31 and Nov. 1:
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Creepy Creatures Haunted House. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. There will be exhibits and activities for all ages. Please note: For 2020 this event will be outdoors and groups will be cycled through to maintain social distancing. Face mask required for all visitors age 2 and over.
Downtown Trick of Treat. Noon to 3 p.m., City Well, 30 City Hall Pl, Plattsburgh. Start at City Well for pre-planned route. COVID-19 precautions will be enforced.
Trunk or Treat. 3 to 5 p.m., North Country Alliance Church, 7 Northern Ave., Plattsburgh. Costumed hosts will be at the drive-thru event to greet families wearing gloves and protective masks as free individually bagged treats are distributed.
"The Blair Witch Project." 6 p.m., Wild Center, 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake. Parking opens at 6 p.m., movie starts at 7 p.m. Drive-in. $25 per car for Wild Center non-members, $20 per car for non-members.
"Hocus Pocus." 7 p.m., Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds, 5514 Cascade Road, Lake Placid. Free.
SUNDAY, NOV. 1
Daylight Savings Walk and Bonfire. 3 to 6 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a guided walk to explore the trails of the park and observe the transition to the darkest time of the year followed by a bonfire at the Nature Center. The hike will be easy-paced and no more than 2.5 miles. All ages are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.