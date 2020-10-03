Looking for something to do today?
Complete listings of area events can be found online at www.pressrepublican.com, in Thursday’s Sights and Sounds calendar and in Friday’s Community Calendar, but here are some highlights for the weekend of Oct. 3 and 4:
SATURDAY, OCT. 3
Tree Walk. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. A park naturalist will lead a guided nature walk to see what is happening in the park in the transition to fall. Walk will be no more than two miles on easy trails. All ages welcome.
Strand Center Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Face masks required.
