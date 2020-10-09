Looking for something to do today?
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
Nature Journaling. 10 to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Connect in a new way with nature, even just outside your own window. No artistic or writing abilities required. All participants will leave with their own nature journal. All ages and abilities welcome.
Strand Center Pop-Up Gallery Exhibition. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Strand Center Main Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Face masks required.
Pianist Sara Davis Buechner (V). 5 p.m., viewable on Youtube at tinyurl.com/y6s6aoak. Presented by the Lake Placid Sinfonietta.
