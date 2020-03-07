EDITOR’S NOTE: The Weekend Ideas in the March 7 and 8 edition of the Press-Republican had the correct events for those days but accidentally had the incorrect dates showing. The Press-Republican apologizes for the confusion.
Nature Walk: Signs of Life. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join a park naturalist for a roughly 1 mile walk on the park trails and search for signs of life in the forest. All ages and abilities welcome.
Food from the Farm 2020. 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Plattsburgh City Rec Gym, 52 U.S. Oval, Plattsburgh. Numerous vendors and local restaurants will be there selling food and farm products. $5, adults; $20 per family. Ages 5 and under, free.
Kids’ Station Becomes Enchanted. 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Kids’ Station Children’s Museum, 13 New York Road, Plattsburgh. There will be fairy and dragon crafts and more. Explore the museum and let your imagination take you on a journey with the Fairy, Mermaid, and Dragon Exhibits. $5 per person, $3 for Kids’ Station Members. Children under 1 year old, no charge.
“Kramer vs Kramer.” 7 p.m., Newman Center, 90 Broad St., Plattsburgh. On reel-to-reel 16 mm film. Free, donations welcome.
“Knives Out.” 7:30 p.m., Whallonsburg Grange Hall, 1610 State Route 22, Essex. Movie Tickets $6, adults; $3, ages 17 and under.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
Introduction to Hiking for Beginners. 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Join the Park Naturalist and special guests for a series of programs aimed at the beginner hiker. Come for one session or them all. All ages and abilities are welcome.
“The Princess Bride.” 3 p.m., Strand Center Theatre, 25 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh. Movie tickets $8, general admission; $5, students and seniors. Purchase at the Strand Center Box Office or at tinyurl.com/uwkfyue.
