SATURDAY, DEC. 5
Winter Bird Walk and Feeder Craft. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Join a park naturalist for a guided nature searching for birds that stick around during the winter, then make a bird feeder. All ages and abilities welcome.
Pottery Workshop with Carol Marie Vossler. 10 a.m. to noon, Bluseed Studios, 24 Cedar St., Saranac Lake. $70, studio members; $75, non-members. Part 1 of a two part workshop. Email admin@bluseedstudios.org to register. Limited to first six registrants.
Annual Holiday Bazaar. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Church Street near the Sherman Free Library, Port Henry. The street will be closed to traffic. Craft and food vendors will be featured. Masks required.
Winter Quiche Sale. Noon to 4 p.m., American Legion Post 1623, 3909 State Route 374, Lyon Mountain. $10 per quiche, pre-order by Dec. 4 by calling 913-201-0875, 518-593-2052 or 518-593-7567.
