SATURDAY, DEC. 19
Winter Celebration. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Point Au Roche State Park Nature Center, 19 Camp Red Cloud Road, Plattsburgh. Masks required for ages 3 and up. Stop by the Nature Center for crafts, games, and scavenger hunts that celebrate the official start of winter. All ages and abilities welcome.
"After." 4 p.m., Willsboro Central School, 29 School Lane, Willsboro. 10 minute long short play. Donations accepted. Reservation for seat required, email dhopkins@willsborocsd.org to reserve. Masks required.
"The Best Holiday TV Special That Never Aired (V)." 7 p.m., purchase streaming link at tinyurl.com/y5vbnqm2. $14 to watch airing with live virtual lobby at 7 p.m. or $20 for a 24 hour rental. Presented by Pendragon Theatre.
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
Silver Tags of Honor. 11 a.m., livestreamed only. No new tags this year, will be a live "roll call" of last year's tags, as well as a color guard by Boy Scouts and a virtual video from Elise Stefaniak & Billy Jones. Event will be streamed on the Keeseville Business Association's facebook page.
