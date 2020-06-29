Weekend hedge fire by Champlain Monument possibly caused by fireworks, City Police say

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh Fire Department was called to a hedge fire near the Champlain Monument Saturday.
Firefighters were dispatched there at 6:23 p.m. that day, Plattsburgh City Fire Captain Chris DeAngelo said.
The initial concern was to keep the fire from spreading past the hedges, DeAngelo said, which the responding fire crew was able to do.
The event is being investigated, Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter said, adding that police have interviewed witnesses that observed three to four people setting off fireworks near the water in that area.
It is believed that the fire was caused by the fireworks, Ritter added, and that the people responsible fled the area.
Police are still investigating leads as to the people responsible, Ritter said, and would gladly accept information related to the persons involved.
Call City Police 563-3411.
