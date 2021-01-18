PLATTSBURGH — Lookout for PPP updates, identify your business' key performance indicators, beware discounts and do research before splurging on point-of-sale systems.
Those were key takeaways from a recent "Restaurant Survival Strategies" webinar hosted by the SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the North Country Chamber of Commerce and The Hoffman Eells Group CPAs.
HARD HIT
The webinar, which offered tips and tricks to help restauranteurs and food service providers through the dog days of the COVID-19 pandemic, had about 40 attendees, which, SUNY Canton SBDC Assistant Director Angela Smith thought showed the topic's importance.
"Managing a business is always challenging, but 2020 has tested the limits for many," she said, "especially restaurant owners."
She was joined by Dennis Vicencio and Doug Hoffman, both of Hoffman Eells Group CPAs, which has an office in the City of Plattsburgh.
Vicencio noted some pandemic impacts on the food and beverage community, including restrictive dining options, fewer hours of operation, minimized capacities, a clientele that opted to stay home over going out and employees who couldn't work.
"All of this stuff adds to the cost of doing business," he said.
PPP 'COMING SOON'
The webinar was led with talk of the Paycheck Protection Program's (PPP) second round, which was written into the federal government's latest COVID relief bill.
The Small Business Administration (SBA), tasked with overseeing the loan forgiveness program, was working to pen that program's "second draw" guidance, which would then go out to participating financial institutions. Businesses would contact their banks to apply.
"The banks are waiting because they can't start taking applications, because there isn't even an application form at this point," Hoffman said on Thursday, adding that restaurants should stay in touch with their financial institutions regarding the program.
"More information is coming soon."
Since, it has been reported that second draw loans would open up for small lenders on Friday, Jan. 15 and to all lenders on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
'A BITE OF THE APPLE'
The program was created to help struggling small businesses weather the continued pandemic by lending them funds to cover payroll and other expenses.
More than $284 billion was budgeted for the second round of PPP.
Maximum loan amounts were equal to 2.5 times a borrower's average monthly payroll or $2 million, whichever was less.
But those in the restaurant and hospitality industries qualified for larger loans equal to 3.5 times their average monthly payroll.
Hoffman said, so far, it looked like businesses would apply for PPP Two if they employed not more than 300 employees, used or will use the full amount of their original PPP loan and could show a 25 percent decline in gross receipts in a 2020 quarter when compared to the same quarter in 2019.
For questions, Smith suggested businesses contact their local SBDC, like the one situated at Clinton Community College.
"We want to make sure that, especially our struggling restaurant owners who have had a lot of pressure and rules imposed on how they can run their business, get a bite of the apple here," she said, "because we know that you need it."
WHAT'S WORKING, NOT WORKING
Vicencio advised restaurant owners check key performance indicators to see how their business was doing, like calculating its breakeven point, costs to goods sold, overhead rate, prime cost, food cost percentage and gross profit.
"It's a score card that you can measure your business by," he explained. "It measures what's working and what's not working — not a year from now, but right now."
Hoffman laid out the equations for each key performance indicator, and their importance.
He said the breakeven point could tell a restauranteur how many sales they need to be profitable and said food cost percentage would help to know the exact production cost of each menu item.
STEAK OR HOT DOG?
Hoffman set the scene at a hypothetical restaurant, saying its prime costs were at 60 percent and a menu item had a 35 percent food cost, bringing the restaurant up to 95 percent.
"So you only have a 5 percent profit margin," he explained. "You can see why it's important that you get down to each dish and know what your food cost percentage is."
He used steak as an example, saying it might have a 25 percent food cost, but was contributing $30 to a restaurant's overhead contribution, which covered its fixed costs.
While the steak had a higher food cost than the 20 percent food cost of a hot dog, the latter would only add $4 to the overhead contribution, Hoffman continued.
"Which would you rather sell?" he asked. "The steak or the hot dog? It's pretty obvious."
STOP DISCOUNTING
In discussing gross profit, which was total sales minus costs to goods sold, Hoffman strongly urged restaurant owners to stop discounting products.
"You're just going to have to run twice as fast to make the same profit or get to the same goal line," he said. "By increasing your price slightly, you can actually decrease the volume and still make the same profit."
Hoffman used pizza as an example, saying a pizzeria might need to sell 100 pies in one night at $10 a piece to earn a gross profit of $400, because each had a $4 profit after preparation costs.
If the pizza shop offered a $1 discount on that pizza, selling it for $9, Hoffman said, 'you'd have to sell 33 percent more to get the same $400 gross profit."
However, if the cost was raised by $0.50, the restaurant would only have to sell 89 pizzas to get the same profit. If raised by $1, they'd only have to sell 80.
"Keep that in mind," Hoffman said, "discounting is a downward spiral that you're never going to win at."
DO RESEARCH
The speakers advised restaurant owners get creative in this new age, like a menu redesign, using customer emails to promote returning customer incentives and/or to mail a newsletter, or beefing up to-go technologies.
Before the pandemic, Smith said more and more patrons were seeking curbside pick up and food deliveries.
"The pandemic has accelerated this," she said. "These investments that you're making on online tools and ordering and delivery systems are probably here to stay."
Restaurants owners were told to do proper research on point-of-sale (POS) systems before buying in. Smith said it was important to know how such a system would overlap with other technologies already in use.
"Think about the whole ecosystem of how information flows throughout your business," she said. "Like anything else, it's investment of time and money; if you don't invest in learning and in using the full system, it's not going to do much more for you than pen and paper.
"There would be nothing worse than investing and setting something up (only) to realize, 'This is not helping me.'"
