PLATTSBURGH — The Webb Island Footbridge is back open for traffic.
The bridge, which had been closed for nearly three years, was rehabilitated by the Plattsburgh City School District after a lengthy debate with the City of Plattsburgh over ownership of the structure.
"Students and community members alike are welcome and encouraged to utilize this important community resource," a statement from the district said.
The footbridge spans the Saranac River connecting the south end of the city to the west end. It is a convenient route for many students attending Plattsburgh High School or for residents to make their way to the commercial area just west of the city.
The bridge was deemed unsafe and closed in November of 2017.
A long debate ensued over who was the actual owner of the bridge and who should be responsible for repairs and maintenance.
The school district eventually took the lead and orchestrated repairs.
Construction on the bridge began about a year ago, and it included removal of the overhead gas pipeline, fencing replacement, handrail replacement, replacement of structural steel supports (both vertical and horizontal), and concrete patching/filling on the pillars.
The total cost was just under $594,000, according to District Superintendent Jay Lebrun.
The project received $400,000 in state funds secured by Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), and another $50,000 by Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake).
"Without their support and community-mindedness, this project would not have been possible," Lebrun said.
An annual capital outlay project was used to cover $93,000 of this cost, and building aid will be generated on that amount, Lebrun said.
Lebrun said the district is happy to have the bridge repaired and back open to the public, but not happy about the way the story evolved.
"The notion that a school district would own, repair and maintain a piece of municipal infrastructure such as this bridge remains nonsensical, and is the product of outright failure on the part of city leaders," Lebrun said.
"From the onset, the role of the school district was to have been to secure state building aid for the original construction. The district's continued involvement in this situation was necessitated by the inaction and unwillingness of elected city officials to properly maintain and repair this bridge.
"So while I'm very pleased for residents of the City of Plattsburgh who use this bridge (some, albeit a minority of which, are our students), I can't help but to be disappointed by the failures of governance which necessitated that the district, and not the city, rectify this situation."
City Mayor Colin Read said the city offered to collaborate with the school district to construct a new bridge that would serve the school for generations rather than have repairs made that might only last a decade.
But the district rejected the city's engineering analyses and claimed they could repair it for well under $400,000, but they would not guarantee that figure should the city take on their role, Read said.
"It is a shame that for a similar sum they could not have collaborated with us and ended up with a sparkling new bridge that would be safe, wide, easy to maintain, ADA accessible, and would last for 50 to 100 years," Read said.
"Anyway, we really tried to work it out with them, and were prepared to invest in a sound bridge. But, to try to repair an old bridge that has more problems than were rectified would have simply been a waste of taxpayer money."
The city, through its Municipal Lighting Department, is supplying LED lights for the bridge as part of the grant program to provide energy efficient lighting.
Read said he wished the district success in the reopening of their bridge, and was "pleased that the city could assist by paying for its energy efficiency upgrades consistent with our energy sustainability plan."
Lebrun said a reopening ceremony is being planned to celebrate the renovated bridge with those "who supported this initiative."
"We look forward to many more years of community use and enjoyment of this community asset," he said.
