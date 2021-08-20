PERU — A grieving mother is seeking answers and justice after the alleged murder of her daughter at a Peru home last month.
Crisie L. Luebbers, 46, of Lyon Mountain, was found dead at 98 Blake Road shortly after being reported missing. According to a felony complaint filed in court, police believe Luebbers died July 1.
"Losing a child for no reason is so devastating," Luebbers' mother, Fran Bordeau, said.
'CAN'T SAY GOODBYE'
Craig A. Foster, 37, of Keeseville, and Nicole M. Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls, were charged with second-degree murder in connection with Luebbers' death and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, for allegedly taking a vehicle Luebbers borrowed from a friend.
"It just makes it so hard when you can't say goodbye to someone you love," Bordeau said.
Police have released few details about the circumstances that led to Luebbers' death.
Bordeau said she is in contact with investigators and can't get the answers she needs for closure.
"I was told it would be months before any information would be released because it could jeopardize the investigation."
CAN'T GET CLOSURE
Bordeau said the days since her daughter's death have been like living in a bubble.
"You can't see them in the hospital to say goodbye or see them in a casket to get closure," she said.
According to Bordeau, she and her family have met with Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie. However, out of respect for the investigation, Bordeau would not detail the nature of their conversation.
BAIL REFORM
The two murder suspects, who are slated to reappear in Peru Town Court at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, both had previous drug-related charges and served prison time.
According to a felony complaint, Foster was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and arraigned in Plattsburgh Town Court on June 30.
He was released on his own recognizance, just hours before police believe Luebbers' death took place.
State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) previously said in a statement that Luebbers' death might not have happened if Foster was jailed after his June 30 arrest. Stec was referring to how bail reform introduced in 2019 prevents setting cash bail for most nonviolent crimes.
Luebbers' mother echoed Stec's comment.
"I cannot understand why someone in their right mind would pass a bail reform bill allowing someone charged with a drug-related crime back on the street."
'WE WANT JUSTICE'
Bordeau has a message for the people who represent the safety of all New York residents.
"It is irresponsible to make changes to laws that put the safety of each individual in our community, young and old, at risk," she said.
Bordeau said her daughter never got a second chance, and neither should those charged with any drug offense.
"I am as angry as anyone could ever be, but the bail reform bill has gotten to me. I blame that for her death; we want justice for Crisie's death."
