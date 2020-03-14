'We're on this'

PLATTSBURGH — The full impacts of COVID-19 on the local business community have yet to be fully vetted.
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said his organization would soon sit down with its various members and community business leaders, "to hear from them first hand what their impacts are to date, what they are sensing and expecting the impacts will be, to engage in the things that we are ready to help them with."
Anticipated effects, due to both state-and national-level declarations, were things like drops in tourism, issues with workforce and supply-chain challenges.
"The intent of these actions, I think it's fair to say, are not to disrupt business, are not to cause economic harm," the chamber president said.
"That’s not the intent; that’s collateral damage."
QUEBEC ADVISORY
A recent declaration by the Quebec government, however, had caught the North Country business community off guard.
In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Quebec Premier François Legault recently issued advisories, one of which had asked that those who return to the province from any foreign country self-isolate for 14 days.
"We clarified that, yes, that does include the United States," Douglas said. "As Montreal's U.S. suburb, you can understand that that was a bit surprising."
Douglas thought the premier's advice, in essence, suggested Quebec residents steer clear of its southern neighbor.
"The Plattsburgh area is not the same as somebody returning from an extended trip to Florida or Las Vegas or really any place else in the U.S.," the chamber president said.
"There is a naturalness to doing things here."
CARRIERS 'ALL TRAVELERS'
Per a Thursday Montreal Gazette article, Quebec had, at that time, 13 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
"Thus far," it said of those individuals, "all (were) travelers who came home with the virus."
In addition to those returning to Quebec, Premier Legault's suggestion to self-quarantine had applied to anyone experiencing flu symptoms, as well as all healthcare workers.
Other province advisories related to large gatherings, the National Hockey League and the visiting of senior homes.
CLARIFYING THE ADVISORY
Once it was confirmed that the U.S. was included in the advisory, Douglas said his offices were in contact with Quebec leaders.
Major concerns were individuals who crossed the border routinely for work, including those holding TN, or Trade NAFTA, visas.
Those special non-immigrant classifications under the North American Free Trade Agreement allowed citizens of either country to maintain a cross-border profession.
Douglas said the premier's recent declaration had raised concerns for truck drivers and pilots, as well.
"They have already issued clarification that this shouldn’t be regarded as applying to drivers and to pilots, unless they exhibit any cold symptoms," Douglas said Friday.
Hopefully, the chamber president added, the Quebec government would add further clarifications.
'STRONG ACTION, STRONG MEDICINE'
Douglas thought the Quebec government's declarations were somewhat eye opening and made clear the "depth of the situation."
Quebec, New York and the nation have all taken strong measures to minimize the transfer of COVID-19, he said, adding that some may consider those measures to be overkill.
"Strong action is strong medicine to make it better, faster," Douglas said in disagreement.
'WE HAVE A PLAN'
Douglas said the chamber would be developing evolving strategies in the coming weeks — and months — to help lessen COVID-19's business impacts.
He added that he was in contact with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), State Senator Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh), who were all aiding in the initiative, as well.
"We're trying to look at all angles of this," Douglas said. "The chamber is on this. We're concerned; we're engaged; we're active; we have a plan of attack."
