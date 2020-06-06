'We don't create ourselves'

AuSABLE CHASM — Protests swept the nation and the world after the death of George Floyd, and Jacqueline "Jackie" Madison, president of the North Country Underground Railroad Association, says, as long as they stay peaceful, the rallies could spark real change.
While in some U.S. cities, like Minneapolis, the acts of solidarity have turned violent and destructive, Madison didn't think that was the right way.
"Our association does not condone any violence," she told The Press-Republican. "We do not support any type of damage to property."
NO. CO. RAILROAD
Madison became involved with the local Underground Railroad Association, which oversees the North Star Underground Railroad Museum in AuSable Chasm, about 15 years ago, because, she said, "I'm an African American."
"Our mission is for freedom," she said. "I thought (the Underground Railroad) was a really uplifting story of how people can actually be people and identify and recognize that what they want in life is the same as what others would want in life.
"They want a place that they can call their home, they want security, they want to provide for and take care of and be supportive of their families, and they want their families to do better and to be better than what they were."
Madison said the path in upstate New York was frequented often as it was a cross-section between Canada, Vermont and New York, guiding fugitive slaves, the Chinese at one point and even some men escaping the Vietnam War draft.
'WORSE THAN AN ANIMAL'
Madison called the recent deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery "horrible" and found it very hard to watch the notorious clip of a policeman pinning a handcuffed Floyd to the ground as he cried for air.
"I think what was more appalling was that he was not the only police officer there, there were other policemen present," she said. "I don't think it's the policeman's position to be the judge, jury and executioner.
"They are really charged with apprehending suspects and bringing them in so that they can be tried and convicted by others," she continued.
"I think you need to treat everyone humanely. He was in handcuffs, so, why did they have to put him on the ground and knee him in the neck?
"That's treating him worse than how you'd treat an animal."
WHY RACE?
Madison called Floyd's death and others, like those of Taylor and Arbery, lynchings.
"It's not in some wooded area, now it's actually out in the open — which is worse," she said. "My stance is, why are we so focused on someone's race?
"We don't create ourselves. We should try to make the best of all of the different races."
And it was the variety of people that, she thought, was what had made America so great.
"I think one of the reasons that we don't just have one race on earth is because we need to be able to help the earth be a better place," she said.
"There is a reason for the diversity."
PEACEFUL PROTESTS
The Underground Railroad Association president said she and her colleagues, being of the older generation, hadn't made it out to one the North Country's protests yet.
The latest has been planned to take place at Trinity Park in the City of Plattsburgh today starting at 11 a.m.
Though not in support of riots and looting, Madison said she could understand the logic.
"It has been 400 years that these lynchings have taken place, or these killings or murders," she said. "Money is really the only thing people pay attention to and so I see why some people would go that route.
"But," she added, "these protests should stay peaceful."
