SARANAC — Edsel Roberts, 74, is a husband, father, a Vietnam War Veteran and “the heart” of Saranac Elementary School, where he was honored for his service during an Honor Flight Veteran’s Day ceremony on Tuesday.
Roberts, a custodial and maintenance worker for the school for the past 11 years, sat with his wife Sandy and son Shane under a billowing American flag held high in the air by a Saranac Fire Department truck’s aerial ladder. The District 3 Fire House was also present to support Roberts.
Tears filled Roberts’ eyes as Executive Director of Honor Flight Barrie Finnegan handed him the flag that was flown in his honor over the Pentagon during his May 18, 2019 trip to Washington D.C.
“Veterans Day is to celebrate all veterans past, present, and those currently serving around the world for your country. They’re responsible for the freedoms that you have, and we can never thank them enough,” Finnegan stated to the crowd.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), also spoke at the ceremony.
“I think it’s appropriate that we’re doing this here at the elementary school. It's also appropriate that we’re teaching our children about the importance of Veteran’s Day,” he said.
“Everyday we should thank our veterans for what they’ve done for our country and everything that they have given us.”
The celebration was live streamed to the students of Saranac Elementary in their classrooms per social distancing guidelines. School Principal Connie Garman expressed the importance of students recognizing and honoring Veteran’s Day and witnessing first-hand the community impact one veteran can have.
“I certainly wanted this to be an educational moment for our kids and to really help them understand the significance of this day and the importance of honoring our veterans,” Garman said.
The fact that Roberts was the veteran that the school was celebrating made the message all-the-more poignant.
“He’s very special to us, so we’re all honored that we have the opportunity to share this special event with him,” Garman said.
Saranac Elementary students also created a collage of family members who have served in the military.
“We did a school-wide project, and the kids really just had a conversation at home about who in their family has served in the military,” Garman said.
“It was really just wonderful to see the history of our students and their families.”
Honor Flight reached out to Saranac Elementary with the goal of providing this “local hero” with a memorable Veteran’s Day ceremony, which simultaneously became a learning lesson for students.
Jones expressed his appreciation for the organization that has been working with veterans since 2005.
“I do have to put in a plug for North Country Honor Flight. What a wonderful organization this is. I have been a part of so many celebrations and flights. And what a touching tribute to let those veterans go and see their memorials and show the appreciation to them from our community,” he said.
