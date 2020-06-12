ELIZABETHTOWN — Approximately 75 citizens gathered at the Essex County Courthouse to participate in prayer coupled with a silent vigil and the laying of a wreath during a peaceful rally.
Included in the attendees were town supervisors Jim Monty of Lewis, Ken Hughes of Essex, and Ike Tyler of Westport, Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds and several local religious leaders.
According to the initial posting on Facebook: “a diverse and collaborative group of community leaders has been working to organize a Prayer for Peace. Our goal is to show unity, coming together as a community to pray for black community members, police officers, students, educators, workers, parents, etc., in this challenging year.”
‘WE PRAY FOR HEALING’
Reverend Fred Shaw of the United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown offered the prayer in which he said,” “We are here because we are hurting and need to express our shock and sorrow; not only over George Floyd’s death but over all that has happened in our country to divide and destroy us. We want to include all ages and backgrounds; anyone who has felt the need to stand in the public square to make a statement.
“We remember and honor all those who have lost their live due to the color of our skin, the skin that you gave us. We cannot change the color of our skin, but we can change the opinions of our minds and the feelings in our hearts. We pray for healing and unity; for understanding and acceptance.
“Where there is love, there is hope, joy, and peace. Where there is hate, there is fear, anger and violence. And so we pray for love. We pray for life. We pray for justice. We pray for peace. We gather here for a little while, but we pray all of our lives. May our prayers be heard and answered. Amen.”
The prayer was followed by 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence, the amount of time attributed to the suffocation of George Floyd. This was followed by the laying of a wreath with a copy of Rev. Shaw’s prayer at the Old Court House.
THE RIGHT MESSAGE
Essex County Sheriff David Reynolds attended both last week’s gathering and the prayer event to which he gave the following comments:
“The responsibility of being Essex County Sheriff is significant. Throughout my career and my life I have always tried very hard to “do the right thing.” Being silent on this issue is not the right thing.
“Part of “doing the right thing” is being honest. And I will be honest. I was apprehensive about coming here today. I knew I would be asked to speak and I knew that my message would be incredibly important. I need to convey the right message, and that is sometimes hard to do when issues are complex and when emotions run high.
“I want to express that I support your right to peacefully assemble, but I do not support anything other than a peaceful event. I struggled with how to acknowledge that the black community, and especially black men, live a different reality than I do. I want to show support for those within the 800,000 law enforcement officers in our country, and especially the deputies and correction officers within our very own Essex County Sheriff’s Office that work to ensure that they do things the right way, every day.
“This is a hard message to encapsulate. What I can say, is that the Essex County Sheriff’s Office supports peoples’ right to make their collective voices heard and to draw attention to the challenges that our society faces. I wholeheartedly support your efforts and I applaud you for your commitment and your peaceful delivery of that message. Thank you for doing this in such a positive manner.
“I promise, as the Sheriff, I always have and will continue to hold every member of our Office to the highest of standards and will always hold them and myself accountable for our actions.
“I want our entire community and our nation to know: We see you. We hear you. We are listening and we are l
earning. We will always strive to do better. Thank you for inviting me to this event.”
SUPPORT DIFFERENCES
Arin Burdo, one of the event organizers said, “I reached out to our community leaders to find out how I could support them, so I put together a diverse group of leaders. We felt strongly about giving community members an opportunity to hear our black neighbors, and to acknowledge there’s struggle for everyone.”
Another organizer, Kye Perry, who is black, said, “The town needs to come together to support everyone’s differences, and to have a prayer for everyone. If you didn’t live it, you wouldn’t know what it’s really like. It’s (racial prejudice) not prevalent in this area, but I have experienced it. You see through it and persevere.”
Amy Quinn, an attorney at the Essex County Court, was also a coordinator of the rally. “I am a firm believer that if you want peace, you need to work for justice.”
