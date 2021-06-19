'We all needed each other': Couple shares journey to fatherhood

MALONE — Brenton and Darren Dumas describe their journey to fatherhood as a roller coaster.
The Malone couple, both 34, began fostering 19-month-old Mia Rose in January 2020 and adopted her on April 15, paving the way for the celebration of their first Father's Day as her official dads this Sunday.
“Everyone always tells us, ‘Oh this girl is so blessed, she has two awesome dads,’” Brenton said. “But, you know, we all needed each other."
EXPLORED OPTIONS
While Brenton has always wanted to be a dad, Darren admitted that, growing up, he never pictured himself as a parent, though he has always loved children.
“To be honest, that all changed when I met Brenton and obviously when we got married. I couldn’t see our future without having kids.”
The two explored their options, looking at private adoption and even connecting with a Vermont-based surrogacy agency.
Their shared backgrounds in the human services field — Brenton is a caseworker for Franklin County and Darren directs services for a Malone-based not-for-profit — had made them familiar with the foster care system.
Darren explained that, because Brenton works for Franklin County, they could not foster there as it would have been considered a conflict of interest.
So, they reached out to a former co-worker who was working for Child Protective Services in Clinton County.
The Dumases signed up for foster parent classes offered by the Clinton County Department of Social Services and made the trek from Malone to Plattsburgh for the sessions once a week for 10 weeks.
FIRST PLACEMENT
The couple were certified as foster parents in June 2019 and got their first placement, an 8-month-old boy, in July.
“We only had him for five days, but it felt like five years,” Darren said.
He admitted that it was hard for him and Brenton when they learned a grandfather had stepped forward as a family resource, so they had to bring the baby back to Clinton County.
Though they still think of him, they know that’s where he was meant to be.
“We’re firm believers that everything happens for a reason,” Darren said.
HERE TO PROTECT
The Dumases had no other placements until Jan. 8, 2020, when they got the call that a seven-week-old baby girl needed fostering.
Brenton remembers feeling nervous because of the background of why Mia came into care as well as the immediate connection he felt the first time he met and held her.
“I just remember holding her and just saying to myself, ‘I am here to protect you.'"
Darren said he instantly fell in love and also developed that father bear mentality.
“I was like, 'Nope, you are going to be safe, you are going to be loved, you are going to be recognized for who you are.'"
DADDY AND BUBBY
Since Mia came to them so young, the Dumases have gotten to experience many of her firsts: first crawl, first walk, first word, first time eating solid foods.
“I can remember that when she started to talk, she would actually call me ‘Dada’ and then Darren ‘Mama,'" Brenton said. "It was kind of a joke with the family.
“But now she calls me ‘Daddy’ and then she calls Darren ‘Bubby’ because Darren’s family name is Bub, everyone calls him Bub.”
Getting to experience those milestones is humbling and rewarding, Brenton continued.
“It makes me feel very honored that we’re going to see many more firsts, like her first day of school, her first day of high school, seeing her graduate, you know, all those momentous events in her life.”
FINDING A FAMILY
Brenton lauded Clinton County DSS as an agency, pointing to the support provided by Commissioner John Redden and Director of Legal and Social Services Christine Peters.
He also described homefinders Kristen Deloria and Lorene Easter as well as caseworkers Melody Rogers and Janice Minckler as Mia’s angels who saved her.
Brenton said it is hard to separate yourself with fostering, noting there were some hard times during the 15 months between when Mia first came to the family and when they adopted her.
Her paternal grandmother petitioned for custody and the adoptive parents of some of Mia’s siblings who live in Wisconsin also stepped forward.
Brenton said, at one point, he started to distance himself from Mia. Darren began to notice and, when a relative stepped forward, Brenton checked himself.
“I think at that moment that I understood what foster care really was," Brenton said. "It’s not about finding a child to complete your family, it’s about finding a family for this child.”
BIRTH PARENTS
The Dumases' interactions with Mia's biological parents included sending pictures, emailed updates to the caseworker, helping out with their Zoom visits with Mia and sending a journal of updates back and forth.
When the birth parents surrendered their parental rights in January, Darren's heart was heavy for them.
"I was empathetic because here they are willing to give up their rights to a child because they knew that the life that she would live would be prosperous and that we would provide the clouds in the sky, if we had to, to her.”
He remembered embracing Mia’s birth mother in the courthouse lobby, assuring her that the little girl would always be safe and educated, and know that she would not have ended up with the Dumases had it not been for her biological parents.
Brenton said the plan, when Mia is old enough, is to explain in much more detail why she came into care and support her if she wants to meet her biological parents.
She has five older biological siblings who live in Wisconsin, and conversations about a trip out there to bring the children together are already in the works.
MIA COMES FIRST
For Father's Day, the Dumases are set to exchange gifts and spend time together as a family, which Brenton said is all they really want.
Darren’s advice to prospective foster/adoptive parents? Take the jump.
"It’s so well worth it and it’s really made me into the person, the man and now the father that I am today.”
Brenton echoed Darren, saying, “Go all in.” He added that foster parents should try to build a positive relationship and partnership with the birth families.
The Dumases plan to continue fostering, but it’s not just about Darren and Brenton anymore. Mia comes first.
"And she always will," Brenton said.
