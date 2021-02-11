PLATTSBURGH - Champlain Street in the City of Plattsburgh, from Maple Street to Bailey Avenue, will be closed to all traffic as a result of a water main break Thursday morning.
The road will remain closed until further notice.
As a result of the emergency repair, there has been an interruption of water service and a boil water order has been issued for 78 - 103 Champlain St.
The boil water order will remain in effect until further notice.
