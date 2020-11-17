Water finds new level at former AFB

PLATTSBURGH – There's a humongous hole in the ground near the juncture of Connecticut Avenue and Route 9, and it's all about water.
This Town of Plattsburgh project is part of a $24 million Water and Wastewater Capital Plan.
“Our work continues to make us a regional leader on infrastructure with a focus on health and safety, suitability and economic development,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael S. Cashman said.
“We are working on our Base Water District improvement. In particular, we are consolidating two very antiquated, out-of-date pump stations.”
The town is also putting in more than five miles of new piping infrastructure at the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
“This has all been a part of a very aggressive infrastructure plan that we've been working on the last couple of years,” Cashman said.
John W. Sheehan & Sons has excavated and configured the site for a couple of weeks.
“It's a new waste water pump station,” Cashman said.
“In short, one of the biggest things that its doing is replacing one of the former pump stations that was initially built for the Air Force Base. It was just out dated. It was antiquated. We are collapsing two of them into one that is much more efficient and built to today's standards.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.